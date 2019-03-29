Inside gate favours Crome Yellow

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(5) KAMADEVA is 3kg better off than (1) MINNESOTA DREAM on their debut meeting, so is weighted to turn the tables.

(6) MISTER VARGUS is also 3kg better off than last-start winner (2) TUTORIAL. Both are on the up.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(2) CYBER BLOSSOM has solid form in similar contests, so should have a role to play. However, (3) IBRA and (5) SCOTTISH ALLEY caught the eye on debut and, with natural improvement, should have more to offer.

(4) LUMIERE is also likely to have made progress and can stake a claim.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(2) BWANA stands out on recent form and should be hard to beat but he is yet to win at this course and trip.

(1) ELUSIVE TRADER is distance-suited and drops in class with a handy 1.5kg off his back.

Veteran (3) VINCENTE should make his presence felt on these terms.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(3) BITTER LEMON and (5) ALFRED'S GIRL were closely matched on a recent meeting over the course and distance. The former has a bit to find but has more scope for improvement so could have the edge.

(2) PRINCESS PENELOPE and (1) PETITE BIJOU could stake a claim on their best form.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) PEGA D'ORO sprinted well after being gelded and has more to offer over this trip.

(2) PINK FLOYD and (12) SIX DEGREES ran well over this track and trip recently and, with further improvement, should have roles to play.

(3) GOLD PACT and (11) KURSK are bred for this trip.

RACE 6 (1,100M)

(6) ALL AT ONCE has beaten (3) MIGHTY HIGH on both times that they met but, on weight difference now, the positions could be reversed.

(1) CHIMICHURI RUN is back on home ground but could just need the run.

(5) CARBON ATOM is no slouch and could feature.

(4) RUSSIAN PRINCE is looking for four straight but this looks a little tougher.

RACE 7 (1,250M)

(4) APOLLO ACE, who is in form, should go close if equally adept over this trip.

(3) RED RASCAL faces a tougher task from a wide draw with a penalty for his recent course-and-distance win.

(8) GREEN JACKET should pose more of a threat to that rival from a better gate and favourable weight turnaround.

(10) GIMMETHERAIN may be hard to peg back.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

This could turn out a straight fight between gallant (1) LEGAL EAGLE and(9) SOQRAT. The latter finished well ahead in the Queen's Plate but disappointed in his comeback run. Given a chance again, Legal Eagle could be catching late.

There should be nothing to choose between (7) CASCAPEDIA and (4) ZOUAVES on their recent meeting.

RACE 9 (1,800M)

(5) SILVER DE LANGE is a useful staying type but may need the run after a rest.

(6) SAILING LIZARD should be competitive under bottom weight and dropping in class, after contesting a 3YO Grade 1.

(1) RUN RED makes most appeal after winning a feature and should have the measure of (2) GYRE and progressive (4) GRAND SILVANO.

RACE 10 (2,450M)

(1) RETURN FLIGHT led throughout to take the Classic but (3) BLOSSOM was gaining ground rapidly. Over 650m further, she could turn it around.

(4) CHITENGO a chance under Gavin Lerena.

(8) BIZE won both starts. She is maturing and could make it three from three.

RACE 11 (1,600M)

(1) CROME YELLOW boasts strong post-maiden form. He has won better races recently over this trip, so is hard to oppose from an inside gate.

(3) PERFECT SUMMER and (4) STREETFIGHTING MAN are capable of posing a threat after excusable efforts.

(7) ALL IN LINE can be included in the quartet bets.

RACE 12 (2,450M)

(1) HAWWAAM looks set to take the S A Derby. The field needs to improve over 10 lengths to give him a fright.

(3) ATYAAB disappointed last start but sports blinkers now and should see out the distance.

(2) ZILLZAAL is another that ran below best last time out but expect a better showing.

(12) LAST OF THE LEGEND is not well in but could come on very well.

RACE 13 (2,850M)

(11) SUNSHINE SILK carries a handy weight which could make the difference.

(1) NOBLE SECRET shoulders 7kg more but has class and could be up to it.

(6) WONDEROUS CLIMBER stays well and must be in the reckoning.

(5) ODD ROB is never far back and should be thereabouts.

RACE 14 (1,800M)

(1) SYLVAN ON FIRE returned to form last start and could take honours despite carrying 60kg.

(8) HIGH SEAS BEAUTY could flash home if held up for as long as possible.

(3) JET START drops in trip and could resume winning ways.

(9) INSIGNIS is in the short list.

RACE 15 (1,600M)

(7) D' ARRIVEE is in hot form and has a bright chance of completing a hat-trick.

(5) CASHEL PRINCE is holding form and should again be in the shake-up.

(2) PILOU has won all seven wins over the mile and could go all the way.

(4) PIETRO MASCAGNI and (1) ARCTICA could pull it off.