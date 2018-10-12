Insignis will go close in Race 2

RACE 1 (1,450M)

(2) EUREKA EFFECT races as a gelding now after a rest and, if ready, could take honours.

(1) EPIC DREAM has ability and could win fresh.

(11) PRIX ECLIPS is improving and will enjoy the extra trip.

(3) STREET BYTE improved with blinkers last time out but starts wide out.

Watch debutante (14) AFRICAN DAISY. If fancied, she could beat the males.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(5) INSIGNIS won well after a rest and should improve more. She will go close.

(8) ONLY TO WIN receives weight all round and will capitalise.

(4) CHARIOT OF GOLD has ability and, if ready, could get into the action.

(3) BEING FABULOUS is a strong front-runner and could keep on galloping.

(2) MY FRIEND LEE and (6) COMME-CI-COMME-CA could make up quartets.

RACE 3 (1,450M)

Stablemates (1) SOCIAL ORDER(comes off a rest), (2) SILVER GOD(now gelded) and (6) CARBON ATOM(needed his last outing) are all capable of taking honours. However, three-year-old Carbon Atom has a handy weight and gets the nod. Watch the money.

(10) SEVILLE ORANGE impressed when winning her seconnd start and has scope for improvement.

(3) RULE THE NIGHT and (7) PATROL OFFICER could get into the mix.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(11) UNTIL DAWN enjoys this track and finished nearly four lengths in front of (6) ITSMYDARLIN (1.5kg better) last time out. However, the latter needed the outing and could turn it around.

(2) CHITENGO was rested after her first victory but appears to have plenty more to offer.

(9) GOLD SHADES could get into the picture on recent form.

(4) SAMARRA will be catching up late.

RACE 5 (1,475M)

(3) CATKIN needed his last outing and, from pole position, will be prominent throughout.

(7) PENNY ROYAL and stablemate (13) REGAL GRADUATION will need to get luck from wide draws.

(14) GIMME HOPE JOHANNA is holding form and should be thereabouts again.

(10) FLYING WINGER needed his last run and will come on.

(9) STRAWBERRY PAVLOVA, (4) JUST AS I SAID and (5) BIG MISTAKE could get into the mix.

RACE 6 (1,475M)

(6) SOLDIER ON sports blinkers for the first time and, if they have no adverse effect, could take it from a good draw.

(7) CHEPARDO needed his last run and will be catching up late.

(4) DIVINE ODYSSEY also needed it last time out and will strip a lot fitter.

(10) RINGS AND THINGS should be at peak fitness.

Many others are looking to improve and respect reserves.

RACE 7 (1,475M)

(5) MARDI GRAS was only 3.5 lengths off subsequent July winner Do It Again recently. He had a freshener last time out and and should be hard to peg back in the leg of this Grand Series.

(2) ZOUAVES has a good record at this track and rates the danger.

(7) BOLD VIKING beat (9) FULL OF ATTITUDE by 0.75 lengths. The latter came out and franked the form.

Others looking for money. Watch the reserves.