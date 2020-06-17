Intercessor posts 200-1 shock

Jockey Cieren Fallon created British racing history on Saturday, when he rode 200-1 shot Intercessor to win a novice race at Newbury.

Victory for Fallon, the son of retired six-time champion jockey Kieren Fallon, saw him reportedly equal the record for the longest-priced winner of a British flat race.

Intercessor's only previous run saw him finish sixth, 26 lengths behind the winner. The horse was later gelded.

The last 200-1 success was Dandy Flame at Wolverhampton in July 2016.