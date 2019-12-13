Invidia has the class factor in Race 7

RACE 1 (1,200M)

Well-bred (11) MAITLAND MAGIC showed pace throughout when producing a smart debut over this track and trip. With natural improvement, he will go close again.

(2) SPEED OF NIGHT and (3) ALPHA PAPPA will not be too long in shedding their maiden tags. He also has the form.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

The market is the best guide for first-timers (9) CORNISH POMODORO and (13) THE IT FACTOR.

(2) CRAZY CHARLIE has been running close-up and should be thereabouts.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

Well-bred (9) AL'S MY DADDY ran promisingly on debut. He would have come on nicely.

(4) TURN IT UP HARVEY and (3) TAMBORA have the form and experience.

(7) THE CAMBO has ability and should relish this trip.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(5) TOBEFAIR could feature on form.

(10) LUCKY SHAMROCK is improving with racing.

(11) MACULATE was running on nicely on debut.

(12) MILFORD SOUND should do better over a mile.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) CELTIC SEA and (2) FRONT AND CENTRE have a score to settle. Both are out of the top drawer, recently returned to winning ways and are weighted to run well.

The latter is undefeated over this trip and is backed up by stablemates (5) WATER SPIRIT and (6) HEAVEN'S EMBRACE.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

Lightly raced (1) SARAGON should be having her peak run.

(3) EMILY JAY (1kg worse) beat (6) ILLUMINATE and (5) EVENING BELL in a photo-finish recently, with (4) PRETTY BALLERINA over two lengths behind. It could get close all round.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

Classy (2) INVIDIA has enjoyed an ideal prep, is well drawn and, on ratings, will be hard to beat.

(1) ROCK THE GLOBE, (3) FINDING CAMELOT and (4) DUBLIN QUAYS are weighted to be competitive but must overcome wide draws.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

(2) AT HAND and (7) YOUCANTHURRYLOVE renew rivalry. The former is a fighter and even though finished over two lengths behind his rival in an earlier meeting is 2kg better off. The latter disappointed last start and is worse drawn.

(8) ICE LORD has yet to taste defeat as a gelding. He could complete a hat-trick.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

(2) PRINCESS REBEL hasn't won since taking this race last year but has maintained good form and does race well fresh.

(1) CLOUDS UNFOLD also has a good record when returning from a break and has only been beaten once over this trip.

Unbeaten (4) RUN FOX RUN and three-year-old (12) COUSIN LIZ have solid form credentials.

RACE 10 (1,800M)

(2) RETURN FLIGHT won her only try over this course and distance and needed her last run.

(13) PRETTY BORDER gets 12kg from her which could be telling.

Also taking advantage of a 4kg claim is (8) JET START.

(4) MASTER MAGIC, (5) PERFECT TIGRESS and (10) APACHE TOO could challenge, too.

RACE 11 (1,600M)

Horse of The Year (1) DO IT AGAIN has had the measure of Met winner (2) RAINBOW BRIDGE in their last two meetings. Both run well fresh and should be competitive.

The latter's half-brother (3) HAWWAAM is destined for greatness and, with a recent run under his belt, could prevail.

RACE 12 (2,850M)

(4) FLAME FELLA moved a touch too early last time out and could get it right.

(7) POPPYCOCK and (8) OUT OF YOUR LEAGUE loved the marathon trip and have scope for improvement.

(2) SHABBA RANKS is coming right.

RACE 13 (1,600M)

Top-rated (1) TRUE TO LIFE is well in.

(3) THIRD RUNWAY beat most of these when winning a trial and should have their measure again.

(8) KELPIE is unbeaten over 1,600m, so will attract support.

RACE 14 (1,000M)

(1) BASADI FAITH lost her unbeaten record after bleeding. She comes off a long break and, if trouble free, could resume winning ways.

(7) FLY AWAY has come well and looking for a hat-trick.

(2) BIG BAY completed a hat-trick after a rest and looking for four straight now.

RACE 15 (2,500M)

(2) STRATHDON and (4) GIMME ONE NIGHT renew rivalry after a recent meeting that the former edged. There is little to choose between the pair.

(5) CAT DADDY and (1) ATYAAB have improved after being gelded and could make their presence felt if reproducing their recent form over this distance.

RACE 16 (1,160M)

(2) ALRAMZ needed his last run and wasn't disgraced after a bumping episode. He should be involved in the finish.

(1) MYTHICAL BOLT never recovered after a bad start last time out. Expect a better showing.

(3) INFORMATIVE has been running close-up and shouldn't be far off again.