Invincible Lady will live up to her name

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(15) UPSKILLED was backed when narrowly beaten on debut and will come on with the experience.

(1) MANTARIO EXPRESS and (8) TRIPLE IT have the form to make a fight of it.

(12) COP SHOP comes off a year's lay-off but has ability and could feature.

(2) GOLDEN SEMENYA improved after a rest when finishing ahead of (5) SUN UP and (16) WORDYNESS but it could get closer between them.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) PALACE CHAPEL looks well above average. He beat (3) ORAVAR by 2.6 lengths last time but is 4kg worse off. It should get a lot closer.

(2) OLD MAN TYME won easily last time and shouldn't be far off.

(4) LITHUANIAN'S DREAM wasn't disgraced in his post-maiden and could take home a cheque.

(7) XPLOSIVE KISS is looking for improvement.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(6) FATEFUL makes most appeal of those with experience and should go close.

(1) SPIRIT OF SONG and (3) SPY could improve to find the frame but a bigger threat may come from one of the newcomers. The betting could provide the best guide.

(4) AVALON, (7) HEAD BOY and (11) MARAUDING must be respected - if supported.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(1) TSITSIKAMMA BUSH was not striding out last time but will enjoy the slight drop in distance and could get his just reward.

(11) PAQUIRRI wasn't disgraced on debut when just over a length in front of (7) BASILICA SANTO. Both could come on heaps.

(2) TURF MASTER is back over 1,200m and could produce the form behind Lazarus Tree who has won again.

(5) ALPHAMIKEFOXTROT is a consistent earner.

RACE 5(1,400M)

(1) SNOWDANCE is weighted to win and needn't be fully fit to contest the outcome on her return.

(3) LOVE TO BOOGIE has improved with blinkers on and taken her form to a new level. She could have more to offer and poses a threat with a race fitness on her side.

(4) GOODTIME GAL should get closer to the latter on these terms.

(2) ELUSIVE HEART can get a look in too.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(4) FLUTTERING was outrun into second last time under jockey Marcus. She should be competitive again but that rider now rides (13) FOREST FIELD who will have more to offer over this trip after a promising sprint debut.

(16) WALDORF ASTORIA and (9) CHAKRI were behind that day but should also improve over the extra.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(2) INVINCIBLE LADY has never been out the money in all seven starts and will take a power of beating here.

(3) MRS SIMPSON impressed on her debut win and could be anything.

(7) FORTUNA DORO appears to have scope for improvement. All the others could be looking for minor money.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(13) SILVA'S FLING is bred to enjoy the trip and will go well from the ace.

(10) NEXUS looked a winner in waiting last time and should be involved.

(3) GIMMETHERAIN is drawn wide but will be on the scene late.

(1) BIG FISH, (11) PEGA D'ORO and (9) MAGIC MIKE are closely matched and should be competitive.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

(1) FIRE WALKER, (2) PRINCE ALFRED and (3) SAILOR SAM were outclassed in better company last time but should fare better at this level.

(7) WESTERN STORM finished ahead of those rivals and is capable of confirming.

(10) PRINCE ORACY was behind (5) MONTEGO BAY last time (1,200m ) but can turn the tables over 1,000m.

(4) BELLINGHAM BAY and (11) TYRIAN are unexposed 3yo's with ability.

(12) READY TO RUMBLE can earn.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

(3) WINTER STORM is bred for further so should see out the distance. If covered early should take honours.

(2) BIEN VENUE is sure to improve on recent form especially at this track.

(4) OLOFBERG has beaten Winter Storm before and must be respected.

(1) MAKE YOUR MOVE is maturing now and could give a good showing being fresh.

RACE 11 (1,000M)

(1) MAGICAL WONDERLAND and (9) NOUS VOILA are unbeaten over this distance and should give competitive accounts of themselves. The former needed her last start under a big weight and looks hard to oppose on these terms if back to her best.

(7) CASUAL DIAMOND finished behind (6) ANIME last time but could turn the tables reverting to her optimum distance.

RACE 12 (1,200M)

(4) MOUNT KEITH is as honest as they come and should make another bold effort.

(3) STATE TROOPER should be cherry-ripe now and should make his presence felt.

(5) TWELVE OAKS is coming right and won't go down without a fight.

(6) WILLIAM NICOL finished behind (8) TRUE WORDS last time but could turn it around.

(7) GENEROUS NOTION and stablemate (1) GOLDEN MAN could earn cheques and must be considered for those novelty bets.