Ipoh Trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING TOMORROW
RACE 1: Slow work: Asprey *. Super Dragon *. Neverunconditional *.
Wednesday: Slow work: For Fun Only *. Mr Dreyfuss *.
RACE 2: Slow work: Provocateur *. Southern Chief *. Ace King *. Divergent.
RACE 3: Slow work: Handsome Boss *.
Wednesday: Mr No Problem * 41.3.
Slow work: Valberry *.
RACE 4: Sing Darci * pace work. Rush * pace work. Sing Express * pace work.
Wednesday: Slow work: Sing Darci *. Sing Express *.
RACE 5: Jackwin pace work.
RACE 6: Horse Warrior pace work.
Slow work: Bristol Diamond *.
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY
RACE 1: Slow work: Get The Lotski *. Napoleon *.
Wednesday: Slow work: Ramzes *.
RACE 2: Slow work: Eyeofthetiger *. Manmadhan *.
Wednesday: Slow work: Balboa *.
RACE 3: Slow work: King Win *.
RACE 4: Slow work: Halo Bright *. Brahms And Liszt *.
RACE 5: Slow work: Born A Fighter *.
Wednesday: Slow work: Luck Happy *. Ultimate Hero *.
RACE 6: Slow work: Over Limits *. See For Yourself *.
RACE 7: Slow work: Rasmee *.
RACE 8: Slow work: Happy Sixtysix *.
RACE 9: Wednesday: Slow work: Military Star *.
