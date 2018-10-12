Ipoh Trackwork

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING TOMORROW

RACE 1: Slow work: Asprey *. Super Dragon *. Neverunconditional *.

Wednesday: Slow work: For Fun Only *. Mr Dreyfuss *.

RACE 2: Slow work: Provocateur *. Southern Chief *. Ace King *. Divergent.

RACE 3: Slow work: Handsome Boss *.

Wednesday: Mr No Problem * 41.3.

Slow work: Valberry *.

RACE 4: Sing Darci * pace work. Rush * pace work. Sing Express * pace work.

Wednesday: Slow work: Sing Darci *. Sing Express *.

RACE 5: Jackwin pace work.

RACE 6: Horse Warrior pace work.

Slow work: Bristol Diamond *.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY

RACE 1: Slow work: Get The Lotski *. Napoleon *.

Wednesday: Slow work: Ramzes *.

RACE 2: Slow work: Eyeofthetiger *. Manmadhan *.

Wednesday: Slow work: Balboa *.

RACE 3: Slow work: King Win *.

RACE 4: Slow work: Halo Bright *. Brahms And Liszt *.

RACE 5: Slow work: Born A Fighter *.

Wednesday: Slow work: Luck Happy *. Ultimate Hero *.

RACE 6: Slow work: Over Limits *. See For Yourself *.

RACE 7: Slow work: Rasmee *.

RACE 8: Slow work: Happy Sixtysix *.

RACE 9: Wednesday: Slow work: Military Star *.