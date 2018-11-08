Racing

Ipoh trackwork

Nov 08, 2018 06:00 am

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY

ENRICH STAKES A - 1,400m: Golden Casino * trot/41.2.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,200m: Champagne Rein * trot. Lion Conqueror * barrier test.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,200m: Monster Energy barrier/35.8. Asprey * 41.8. My Goodness pace work.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,200m: RA Force * barrier/37. Italian Master barrier practice.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,100m (straight): Empire Bay * pace work. Over Limits * 41.2.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,100m (straight): Butch Cassidy barrier/37. Slow work: Holy Thomas * .

Topweights draw favoured spots

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,600m: Eyeofthetiger * trot/pace work. Golden Empire * barrier/37. Get The Lotski * trot.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,600m: Mayweather * barrier/37. Aprobacion 41.2.

