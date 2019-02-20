Ipoh trackwork
GALLOPS BY SUNDAY'S ENTRIES
ENRICH STAKES A - 1,100m str:
Black And White * 37.6. Pisces Star 43.2.
CLASS 4 (A) - 1,100m str:
Always D'Great 44.4. Multiblue Rancho * canter/38. Crown Star 41.2. All Serene 44.8. Bercham barrier/37.2. Field Force 41.
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,100m str:
King Force canter/pace work. One O Nine pace work. Super Ace barrier/36.5.
CLASS 4 - 1,600m:
Discretely Red * 37.6. Lion Conqueror 42. Purple Rain Lady * 40. Second Chance * 41.8. Colorado Prince 40.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200m:
Century World * 38.9. Ball And Chain canter/38. Eyeofthetiger * pace work. Bold Passion 39.2. Miss Blanchett pace work.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200m:
King Power canter/42.8. Golden Empire pace work. Loyalty's Angel barrier/36.2. Money & Me 42. Swan Song 39.8. Archer Company * barrier/36.3.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,200m:
Magical Ten 42.6. Racing Man 42. Peach Bowl 42.2. Deputy Law 43. Sgfifty barrier/36.2. Thong's Jiaqing * barrier/36.2. Don't Forget This * 42. Suvarnabhumi 40.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400m:
Bristol Diamond pace work. Top Turf canter/38. The Millionaire pace work. Consense 44.8. Gold Coast Captain 39.9. Empire Bay canter/42. Dicaprio 38.4.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400m:
Greatballs Of Fire barrier/36.3. Artemister canter/43.8.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,400m:
Sir Rally * 38.9. Determine To Win 39. Nova Dashing * gallop. Jetstar Eagle 38.9. Rush 38.8. Dawn Prospect 37.
CLASS 5 - 1,800m:
Who's The Boss pace work. Balboa * canter/pace work. Race For Fame 40. Ramzes barrier/36.2. Napoleon * 38.8.
