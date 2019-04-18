Ipoh trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SATURDAY
RACE 1: Slow work: Right Partner. Golden Empire.
RACE 2: Ramification trot/pace work.
Slow work: Born A Fighter. Evil Train.
RACE 3: Slow work: Roses For Me. Power Express. Top Turf. Who's The Boss *.
RACE 4: Slow work: Indomitable Speed. Ray Of Hope.
RACE 5: Slow work: Balboa *. Messi *.
RACE 6: Slow work: Littlebitofjoy *. Halo Inspire.
RACE 7: Slow work: Mogan's Pride. Happy Sixtysix. Aspen *. Hello Sayang.
RACE 8: Slow work: Super Genius *. Anghiari. Sing Darci. Keen Dragon.
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY
RACE 1: Slow work: Super Dan *. Sparkler. Don't Forget This *.
RACE 2: Cherish H pace work.
Slow work: Super Dragon. Classic King. Neverunconditional. Archer Company.
RACE 3: Slow work: Sing Roulette. Over Limits. Bold Passion.
RACE 4: Slow work: Emirates Warrior.
RACE 5: Slow work: Davinci. Luwak Coffee.
RACE 6: Slow work: Pendragon Princess *. Flying Winner.
RACE 7: Slow work: Sing Express. Luck Dragon *.
RACE 8: Slow work: Platinum Life. Mastro Geppetto. Doctor Ginger. Ipoh Dash.
RACE 10: Slow work: Star Genius. Pisces Star. Champagne Rein *. Always D'Great. Field Force.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now