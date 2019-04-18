Ipoh trackwork

E-mail this article

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SATURDAY

RACE 1: Slow work: Right Partner. Golden Empire.

RACE 2: Ramification trot/pace work.

Slow work: Born A Fighter. Evil Train.

RACE 3: Slow work: Roses For Me. Power Express. Top Turf. Who's The Boss *.

RACE 4: Slow work: Indomitable Speed. Ray Of Hope.

RACE 5: Slow work: Balboa *. Messi *.

RACE 6: Slow work: Littlebitofjoy *. Halo Inspire.

RACE 7: Slow work: Mogan's Pride. Happy Sixtysix. Aspen *. Hello Sayang.

RACE 8: Slow work: Super Genius *. Anghiari. Sing Darci. Keen Dragon.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY

RACE 1: Slow work: Super Dan *. Sparkler. Don't Forget This *.

RACE 2: Cherish H pace work.

Slow work: Super Dragon. Classic King. Neverunconditional. Archer Company.

RACE 3: Slow work: Sing Roulette. Over Limits. Bold Passion.

RACE 4: Slow work: Emirates Warrior.

RACE 5: Slow work: Davinci. Luwak Coffee.

RACE 6: Slow work: Pendragon Princess *. Flying Winner.

RACE 7: Slow work: Sing Express. Luck Dragon *.

RACE 8: Slow work: Platinum Life. Mastro Geppetto. Doctor Ginger. Ipoh Dash.

RACE 10: Slow work: Star Genius. Pisces Star. Champagne Rein *. Always D'Great. Field Force.