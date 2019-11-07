Ipoh trackwork

Racing

Nov 07, 2019 12:00 am

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

TUESDAY'S TRACKWORK

Enrich Stakes A - 1,200M:

Relau Star * 37.2. Black And White 40.2.

Andado pace work. Asprey 38.2. Silver Wind pace work.

Class 4 (A) - 1,200M:

Discretely Red 37. Pentagon barrier practice/36.2. Littlebitofjoy 40.3.

Party Girl 39.

Class 4 (B) - 1,200M:

Purple Rain pace work. Frankly My Dear 40. Field Force 39.8. Luck Happy 42.

Class 5 (A) STR - 1,000M:

Peach Bowl pace work.

Our River Dancer 38.2.

Class 5 (A) - 1,400M:

Alasamo 40.2. The Jeweller * 39.

Luck Success barrier practice/37. Butch Cassidy 39. Cherish galloped. Good Taste 38.2. Queen Force 41. Tan's Legendary canter/41.

Class 5 (A) - 1,400M:

Empire Bay 39. Artemister 38.7. Sing Darci barrier practice/ 36.2. Keen Dragon 40.9. Ball And Chain * 40. Racing Man pace work. Napoleon 41.8.

Class 5 (B) - 1,400M:

Snow Dancer 40.2. Morales * 42. Grand Show 42. Dane's Anatomy * canter/42.

Novice - 1,400M:

Not Usual Prince barrier practice/37. Invictus Warrior * barrier test/36.6.

WEDNESDAY'S TRACKWORK

Enrich Stakes A - 1,200M:

Asprey pace work. Silver Wind * 41.

Class 4 (A) - 1,200M:

Slow work: Littlebitofjoy.

Class 4 (B) - 1,200M:

Slow work: Field Force. Stirling * canter/39.1

Class 5 (A) STR - 1,000M:

Raiden Hero canter/straight. Easy Lover slow work. Jumbo Star canter/straight.

Don't Forget This canter/straight.

Class 5 (A) - 1,400M:

Slow work: Good Taste, Queen Force and Mr Dreyfuss H.

Class 5 (B) - 1,400M:

Slow work: Morales and Grand Show.

