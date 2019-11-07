Ipoh trackwork
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY
TUESDAY'S TRACKWORK
Enrich Stakes A - 1,200M:
Relau Star * 37.2. Black And White 40.2.
Andado pace work. Asprey 38.2. Silver Wind pace work.
Class 4 (A) - 1,200M:
Discretely Red 37. Pentagon barrier practice/36.2. Littlebitofjoy 40.3.
Party Girl 39.
Class 4 (B) - 1,200M:
Purple Rain pace work. Frankly My Dear 40. Field Force 39.8. Luck Happy 42.
Class 5 (A) STR - 1,000M:
Peach Bowl pace work.
Our River Dancer 38.2.
Class 5 (A) - 1,400M:
Alasamo 40.2. The Jeweller * 39.
Luck Success barrier practice/37. Butch Cassidy 39. Cherish galloped. Good Taste 38.2. Queen Force 41. Tan's Legendary canter/41.
Class 5 (A) - 1,400M:
Empire Bay 39. Artemister 38.7. Sing Darci barrier practice/ 36.2. Keen Dragon 40.9. Ball And Chain * 40. Racing Man pace work. Napoleon 41.8.
Class 5 (B) - 1,400M:
Snow Dancer 40.2. Morales * 42. Grand Show 42. Dane's Anatomy * canter/42.
Novice - 1,400M:
Not Usual Prince barrier practice/37. Invictus Warrior * barrier test/36.6.
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY
WEDNESDAY'S TRACKWORK
Enrich Stakes A - 1,200M:
Asprey pace work. Silver Wind * 41.
Class 4 (A) - 1,200M:
Slow work: Littlebitofjoy.
Class 4 (B) - 1,200M:
Slow work: Field Force. Stirling * canter/39.1
Class 5 (A) STR - 1,000M:
Raiden Hero canter/straight. Easy Lover slow work. Jumbo Star canter/straight.
Don't Forget This canter/straight.
Class 5 (A) - 1,400M:
Slow work: Good Taste, Queen Force and Mr Dreyfuss H.
Class 5 (B) - 1,400M:
Slow work: Morales and Grand Show.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now