Ipoh trackwork
GALLOPS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY
RACE 1
Slow work: Morales and Grand Show.
RACE 2
Slow work: The Jeweller, Good Taste,
Queen Force and Mr Dreyfuss.
RACE 3
Slow work: Sing Darci and Napoleon.
RACE 4
Slow work: Doctor Ginger and Dicaprio.
RACE 5
Slow work: Not Usual Prince and Invictus Warrior.
RACE 6
Slow work: Grand Cross.
RACE 7
Slow work: Discretely Red, Littlebitofjoy and Party Girl.
RACE 8
Pace work: Powerful Star and Raiden Hero.
