Racing

Ipoh trackwork

Nov 08, 2019 06:00 am

GALLOPS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY

RACE 1

Slow work: Morales and Grand Show.

RACE 2

Slow work: The Jeweller, Good Taste,

Queen Force and Mr Dreyfuss.

RACE 3

Inferno, unbeaten in three starts, is a future champion.
Racing

Supermax, Inferno look good

Related Stories

Thursday's South Africa Results

Kick off the day with Capitiana

Outlandos D'amour out to capture Race 3

Slow work: Sing Darci and Napoleon.

RACE 4

Slow work: Doctor Ginger and Dicaprio.

RACE 5

Slow work: Not Usual Prince and Invictus Warrior.

RACE 6

Slow work: Grand Cross.

RACE 7

Slow work: Discretely Red, Littlebitofjoy and Party Girl.

RACE 8

Pace work: Powerful Star and Raiden Hero.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING