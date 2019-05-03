Irish champion jump jockey Ruby Walsh retires

Irish jump jockey Ruby Walsh, one of the sport's all-time greats, has announced he will retire from competition.

Walsh, 39, announced his decision after his win on Kemboy in the Punchestown Gold Cup. He is the Cheltenham festival's most successful rider, winning 59 festival races and being crowned top jockey at the leading meeting 11 times.

His Cheltenham triumphs include three Queen Mother Champion Chase wins, with two on Master Minded and the other on Azertyuiop. He won two Cheltenham Gold Cups on Kauto Star in2007 and 2009 and shares the record for most wins in the Champion Hurdle with four victories and the Stayers' Hurdle with five wins.