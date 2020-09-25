Irish Tractor can mow down rivals again

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(8) THUMBS UP performed well in feature-race company last time. Hard to oppose.

(5) GLOBAL RANSOM lacked support when running on strongly on debut. Will come on heaps.

(3) JONNY RIPON disappointed when a hot favourite last start over this track and trip. Will do better.

(1) PLUVIOPHILE could place. Watch the first-timers.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(13) THE GATEKEEPER is improving. Can challenge for honours.

(7) FIRE FOR SURE finished ahead of The Gatekeeper. From an inside gate, he could contest the top spots.

Watch the betting on newcomers (6) DIVERGENT, (11) ROYAL NEWZ and (10) ONE WAY TRAFFIC.

RACE 3 (1,450M)

(3) SUPREME ELEVATION disappointed recently, but has a chance to redeem himself.

(6) INHERIT THE RAIN eased in the betting on debut, but wasn't disgraced. The extra trip should be to his liking.

(7) MANTERIO never got into it on debut, but can only improve. Gavin Lerena retains the ride, so respect.

Watch newcomers (8) PAMUSHANA'S PRIDE and (10) SOMASONIC.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(5) LITE OF MY LIFE has finished second in both starts over this trip, the latest over this track. Another bold bid expected from an inside gate.

Respect any market support for newcomers (7) CAMPS BAY and (10) T'CHALLA.

(8) HAPPY CHAPPY and (9) SHORT CUT have improved. Can get a look with progress.

RACE 5 (1,450M)

(3) ABIA found support last time but also found obstacles. Look for a big run.

(7) ELECTRIC BOOTS wasn't disgraced on debut. The stable is firing. Respect.

(9) LUCY BELLE should relish the extra distance.

Debutante (8) FANTASTICAL could be anything. Watch.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

Well-bred (11) IRIS showed promising signs of improvement. Should go close with another step forward likely.

(1) VAL GARDENA was outrun late over 1,250m at this track last start. The drop to this trip may suit. Also drawn favourably.

(2) ARCTIC ICE has been in the money in her three starts. Is likely to play another leading role from an inside barrier.

Speedy (3) LADY CATHERINE was second over this track and trip last time. Will make another bold bid from the front under her retained 4kg claimer.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(2) SENESCENCE appears most likely to have scope for improvement. Gets the nod.

(7) BURNT JASPER was runner-up in her last two outings. Could get into the action from a good draw.

(8) TROPICAL GIVER is improving with racing. Could get into the mix.

The Robbie Sage-trained pair of (1) AFLAME and (3) SUPER DUPER are rarely far off. Either could win.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

Well-bred (1) LILAC SENSATION is entitled to improvement, after blowing away the cobwebs with a recent comeback run. Warrants respect.

Speedy (2) PIPPIELANGKOUS blows hot and cold, but isn't one to take lightly. Could get away from her rivals at this track.

(3) GREEN LIGHT GAL won on debut. Is open to any amount of improvement.

Last-start winner (5) SOCIAL BUTTERFLY is on the up.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

(5) GIN FIZZ may not be best over the minimum trip, but loves this track.

(10) RING OF FIRE receives 11kg from Gin Fizz. Could capitalise on this advantage.

(3) GIMME A WAVE returns after a long break. Could double-up over this course and distance.

(4) VALBONNE shouldn't be far off.

RACE 10 (1,000M)

Consistent fillies (5) ON CAPTAIN'S SIDE and (8) VODKA LIME cannot be discounted.

(6) LOOK TO may have won only a work riders' event on debut but did so impressively.

(1) ROLL IN THE HAY is at her best over this track and trip.

RACE 11 (1,200M)

(3) CAPTAIN MORISCO performed well in a feature at Greyville last time. Before that, he finished just over two lengths ahead of (5) BOWIE and could confirm.

(4) GOLD SEASON races as a gelding for the first time and could come on.

Stable companions (6) COPPER MOUNTAIN and (7) SECOND BASE come off maiden wins and should improve further.

RACE 12 (2,000M)

(3) LOVE HAPPENS is the pick of Justin Snaith-trained trio on form and riding arrangements.

But stablemates (6) BAYBERRY and (7) DUCHESS OF BOURBON are capable sorts in their own right.

(1) CROME YELLOW made a pleasing return to action over the shorter trip behind a progressive Snaith-trained four-year-old. Will have more to offer and poses a threat.

RACE 13 (1,200M)

(5) SOUTHERN CHARM was beaten 0.75 lengths by (6) GEE FOR GO last time. Gee For Go is 2kg worse off but will battle.

(10) AFTERNOON TEA wasn't disgraced in the Allan Robertson recently. Chance if in a galloping mood.

(2) GLOWTORIA is holding form. Could get into the money.

(7) SPREE fought on gamely when winning on debut. Could go on.

RACE 14 (1,600M)

(10) IRISH TRACTOR is a last-start winner, beating recent subsequent winner Northern Song easily. Can be followed with confidence.

(9) HOEDSPRUIT, who also won last start, should be better stepping up in trip.

(3) AL'S MY DADDY should stake a claim if fit after a rest.

(2) ROCKIN' RINGO and (4) MYHOPEANDDREAMS are capable of making their presence felt.

RACE 15 (1,450M)

(2) LEADING FAST disappointed on the Polytrack last time, but should get back on track.

(6) WAY OF THE WORLD is in form and is looking to complete a hat-trick.

(7) BLONDE VISION appears to be finding form.

(4) KAY TEE PERRY has ability. Will show true form soon.

RACE 16 (1,400M)

(1) TIVOLI GARDENS showed improvement last start. Could offer more with blinkers.

(4) ISLA MAURICIO is drawn wide, but will be competitive back at this track and trip.

(11) MARMALISA should go close from a good gate and natural improvement.

(3) ENCHANTED CREEK caught the eye last time. Will have a role to play.