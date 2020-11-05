Ironchamp flexes his muscles

Ironchamp leading all the way over 1,600m on Sept 26. He can make it two-up over the same trip on Saturday.

A win and a second from just four starts is not something to be sniffed at.

Well, those are the credentials Ironchamp brings into Race 8 and, when all is done, it could be another fat cheque deposited in the bank.

Ironchamp was one of a handful of horses on the training track yesterday morning and, while he did not race against the clock, he did look in good condition when restricted to a round of cantering.

Simon Kok, who is a frontrunner in the race for a successive champion apprentice title, did the steering and will partner him on Saturday.

Ironchamp was one of two reserves in the last race at last Saturday's Queen Elizabeth II Cup meeting, but due to a capacity field, he did not get to race.

Like they say, it could be all for the better.

Given his preference for racing from the front, he could have been found out over last week's 1,800m trip.

He should be better suited to the mile - which is the distance on Saturday.

Actually, his solitary win was over this trip. That was in September.

After winning the start, he was never headed. He eventually held off all challengers to win by a neck.

Last time out, in another 1,600m race on Oct 17, he tried for an all-the-way encore but it did not work.

He did lead his rivals on a merry chase but was caught close home by a really good horse named Mandrake.

Trained by Steven Burridge for CK Stable, the chiselled chestnut has potential that has yet to be revealed.

Come Saturday, he will play the catch-me-if-you-can game. In the condition he is in, he might just win it.

He has drawn a good gate, No. 3.

Down to contest Race 4, Hotshots Slam drew attention to his chances with a spot of pace work.

Noh Senari was in the plate and the four-year-old son of Swiss Ace looked like he was ready to challenge for honours.

Formerly with Shane Baertschiger but having his first race start for Ricardo Le Grange, yesterday's workout was just a limbering-up exercise.

He had his gallop last Thursday, when he ran third in a 1,000m trial won by Captain Singapore.

Hotshots Slam was a winner in his debut in June last year.

Then, in his very next start, he ran third in the Aushorse Golden Horseshoe - a Singapore Group 2 event for two-year-olds.

No prizes here, but guess who won that race? Inferno.