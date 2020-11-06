Racing

Ironchamp getting stronger

Ironchamp getting stronger
Ironchamp with champion apprentice jockey Simon Kok astride. TNP PHOTO: SALWA SUANDI

Burridge-trained 4YO Australian-bred hard to catch in tomorrow's Class 4 race over 1,600m on turf

Tan Thean Loon
Racing Editor
Nov 06, 2020 06:00 am

It is evident that Ironchamp has hit a purple patch.

Just look at his last two starts - a win and a narrow second. Both in Class 4.

The thing is the Steven Burridge-trained four-year-old Australian-bred is looking like a million dollars on the training track.

He galloped with gusto on Tuesday morning, covering 600m on the right-handed Track 6 in 37.6sec.

The next morning, he came out for a round of cantering on the main Polytrack and he looked a ball of muscle as he walked into the tunnel leading back to his stable.

He is certainly in the mood to play catch me if you can again in Race 8 at Kranji tomorrow.

Racing

Adios Amigos deserves another chance

Related Stories

Tarsus the one to beat in Race 6

Muraahib goes for walk in the park

Ironchamp flexes his muscles

What level is he in?

Well, it is another Class 4 race over the same 1,600m distance of his last two starts.

What is more, he has drawn a favourable barrier, Gate 3.

Let us go back two runs back on Sept 26. That day, Ironchamp broke cleanly and immediately set a merry chase.

The handsome chestnut gelding went on to make it pillar to post under a confident ride by reigning champion apprentice jockey Simon Kok.

He fended off Yulong Jazz's late challenge to win by a neck in 1min 36.10sec to pay a thumping $188 for a win.

Up five rating points, racegoers neglected him again on Oct 17. But he nearly cause a $177 upset.

He led again and was shouted the winner until the promising Mandrake flashed home to beat him by a neck.

On both occasions, he started from Gate 8. So the inner barrier tomorrow will give him a good chance.

The horse that could upstage him is the Cliff Brown-trained Miraaj, a winner of two starts over the 1,600m trip on turf. But his wins were in Open Maiden and Class 5.

Promoted to Class 4 in his last start on Oct 3, the five year-old who raced formerly as The Nutter ran well to finish second behind Iron Ruler over the 1,600m trip but on the Polytrack. He lost by 41/4 lengths.

His advantage is the light weight - 51kg, compared to 58kg for Ironchamp. But Kok's 2kg claim will bring down Ironchamp's handicap to 56kg.

Horse to horse, I think Ironchamp has more potential.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING

Tan Thean Loon

Racing Editor
loon@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Tan Thean Loon