Ironchamp getting stronger

It is evident that Ironchamp has hit a purple patch.

Just look at his last two starts - a win and a narrow second. Both in Class 4.

The thing is the Steven Burridge-trained four-year-old Australian-bred is looking like a million dollars on the training track.

He galloped with gusto on Tuesday morning, covering 600m on the right-handed Track 6 in 37.6sec.

The next morning, he came out for a round of cantering on the main Polytrack and he looked a ball of muscle as he walked into the tunnel leading back to his stable.

He is certainly in the mood to play catch me if you can again in Race 8 at Kranji tomorrow.

What level is he in?

Well, it is another Class 4 race over the same 1,600m distance of his last two starts.

What is more, he has drawn a favourable barrier, Gate 3.

Let us go back two runs back on Sept 26. That day, Ironchamp broke cleanly and immediately set a merry chase.

The handsome chestnut gelding went on to make it pillar to post under a confident ride by reigning champion apprentice jockey Simon Kok.

He fended off Yulong Jazz's late challenge to win by a neck in 1min 36.10sec to pay a thumping $188 for a win.

Up five rating points, racegoers neglected him again on Oct 17. But he nearly cause a $177 upset.

He led again and was shouted the winner until the promising Mandrake flashed home to beat him by a neck.

On both occasions, he started from Gate 8. So the inner barrier tomorrow will give him a good chance.

The horse that could upstage him is the Cliff Brown-trained Miraaj, a winner of two starts over the 1,600m trip on turf. But his wins were in Open Maiden and Class 5.

Promoted to Class 4 in his last start on Oct 3, the five year-old who raced formerly as The Nutter ran well to finish second behind Iron Ruler over the 1,600m trip but on the Polytrack. He lost by 41/4 lengths.

His advantage is the light weight - 51kg, compared to 58kg for Ironchamp. But Kok's 2kg claim will bring down Ironchamp's handicap to 56kg.

Horse to horse, I think Ironchamp has more potential.