Island Power looks too smart

RACE 1 (2,200M)

1 GOLDEN SPECTRUM mixes his form but does have ability. He draws well, gets his chance and looks favoured stepping up in trip.

3 ARROGANT gets the services of Joao Moreira. Expect he rolls forward and plays catch me if you can.

7 PAKISTAN FRIEND is another who should roll forward. He will get every chance.

2 VINCY is hard to catch but is more than capable on his day.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

5 APOLLOS BOW can roll forward and find the front. He's a winner over the course and distance and, with even luck, he could do it again.

4 WINNING STRIKES is in his grade. He's shown glimpses of capability and it wouldn't shock to see him bounce out of the ground.

10 RED MAJESTY gets Zac Purton for the first time. He mixes his form but does draw well and is not without a hope.

2 VALIANT ELEGANCE is nearing a win. He draws well and rates in his spot.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

11 WONDER BRAHMA turned in a solid effort last start to finish second and he looks ready to build off that.

6 VICTORIOUS LEADER mixes his form but is racing well. Suspect he can finish off with the right run.

7 GREAT HARVEST is closing in on a second Hong Kong win. He needs only to offset the wide draw to be competitive.

10 TIGERLAD was a winner two starts ago. He falls into a similar category though, regarding the wide draw.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

5 LAND POWER should be able to camp in the right spot from gate five and from there, get every chance to return to the winner's stall. He rates as the one to beat.

1 BRIGHT KID is in his grade. He's narrowly missed across his last few runs and his consistency alone warrants respect.

9 ALL JOYFUL draws well. He's worth including.

7 THUNDER STOMP will get every chance close to the pace.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

6 BRAVE KING is better than his last-start failure suggests. He can bounce back stepping back to a preferred trip.

2 PURE LEGEND is racing well without winning. His time is coming and from the draw he should get every chance.

5 ZHAN JIANG ROCKS mixes his form but does race well at the city circuit.

8 SAVVY KINGMAN draws well and should get a few favours in the run.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

3 MONSTER KAKA finished runner-up last start. He can go one better with Purton engaged.

2 FLAMING PASSION is lightly raced but has shown considerable ability early on. He draws well and gets his chance with Karis Teetan.

8 FIRE BALL is looking for back-to-back wins. He draws well and remains in Class 4, which is suitable.

11 DOLLAR REWARD slots in light. His consistency should hold him in good stead.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

1 HARMONY FIRE is racing well. He's drawn a touch awkwardly but he's doing very well with only three starts under his belt and the booking of Vincent Ho warrants respect.

2 JOYFUL WIN is a two-time winner from his most recent three outings. He's in scintillating form and he remains a threat.

6 SPICY SO GOOD is on the up. He needs only to continue on an upward trajectory to be a danger.

4 VICTORY IN HAND is consistent and should find himself in the finish.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

3 MIG ENERGY mixes his form but is a winner over this course and distance. Purton hops back up now which commands respect and, with even luck, he rates as the one to beat.

11 H Z TOURBILLON won well last time out. He faces a class rise but, with no weight on his back, he is in with a strong chance.

10 HERCULES is consistent in his spot.

1 CAPITAL STAR is a talent. He won well two starts ago before being overrun last start.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

1 YOO YOO KING caught the eye last term before injury derailed his career. Still, he's going to go around at a big price but is worth supporting.

2 BE READY is looking for back-to-back wins. He won with plenty of merit last start and the engagement of jockey Purton again suggests he's holding his condition.

7 EVER FORCE is looking for a hat-trick of wins but it is going to be hard for him at his first try in Class 3.

9 ISLAND SHINE is next best.

COMMENTS COURTESY OF THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB