It could be Adios Amigos in the last

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(1) CHARLIE SQUADRON stayed on well in his only start and is likely to improve over this trip with that run under the belt.

(2) COFFEE BREAK improved as expected in his second start when runner-up in open company and should have more to offer stepping up in trip.

(6) STORM DICTATOR also made an encouraging introduction against older rivals and will come on after that outing.

(5) STAR MASTER took a big step forward last time after a modest debut and could make his presence felt over the extra.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(9) PHEDRA should go close if able to reproduce her earlier form, having run against winners and older rivals in her last two starts. This is not a strong line-up.

(8) PENNY TRUMPET improved stepping up to this trip last time and could pose the biggest threat if making further progress.

(4) JUST POWER and (5) LILY OF ORANGE are open to improvement after satisfactory introductions and could get into the picture. Watch the betting on the newcomers.

RACE 3 (1,250M)

(1) EMPIRE GLORY sets the standard on exposed form but is a long-time maiden and may be vulnerable to younger less-exposed rivals, to whom he must concede weight.

(2) ALLAROUNDTHEWORLD and (4) BUSTER KEATON are talented newcomers who are bred to be useful. Any market support must be taken seriously.

(8) SILENT WAR is also likely to improve on his satisfactory introduction and could make his presence felt. Watch the betting.

RACE 4 (1,250M)

(1) GALIEK YO BABY has gone close in both starts at this course and should go well again reverting to this trip with blinkers refitted.

(6) GRAYSWOOD PINK has the form and experience to pose a threat and is likely to fight it out if not too far back from the widest gate.

(2) CAMINO PALMERO will strip fitter after a comeback run so could get into the action.

(3) PRINCESS OF WINTER is unlikely to be far off the mark from a favourable draw.

(7) LIDL MISS SUNSHINE and (8) SWEET REPEAT will improve with experience, so shouldn't be discounted.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) SON OF SILK is becoming costly to follow but could be worth another chance reverting to this trip on his debut track after a pleasing comeback run. Can easily win this.

(8) OCEAN WARRIOR improved when stepping up to this trip last time and is likely to have more to offer. Could fight it out from the best of the draws. Make them your quinella special.

(2) LORD MARMITE and (4) BEL PUNTO found only one better when they were last seen and should make their presence felt.

(3) WORLD SO HIGH and (5) GRAND ESCAPE are others who could have a say and they look like quartet players.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(5) SPECTRA FORCE could be dangerous if allowed his own way in front.

(1) SNOW REPORT sets the standard and should play a leading role on these terms.

(3) ARCTIC DRIFT, who is Snow Report's stablemate, went close in a similar contest over 1,600m last time, won his only start over this trip and is likely to make his presence felt in his peak outing.

(4) BEREAVE fits a similar profile and is probably better than rated, so could fight it out.

(2) HIS CHOICE has raised his game since blinkers were fitted and could improve stepping up to this trip again.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(1) ADIOS AMIGOS concedes weight to all but is distance suited and could easily win this closing event.

(2) SALVATOR MUNDI returns from a break but has run well fresh.

(4) IRISH TRACTOR bounced back to winning ways last time in a similar contest and, from a good draw, should play a role with a repeat of that performance.

(5) BEY SUYAY and (6) DOUBLE CHARGE are weighted to turn the tables on these terms but have awkward starting berths to contend with.