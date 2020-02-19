It could be a hat-trick for Will Power

RACE 1 (1,200M)

5 ROYAL CHOCOLATE is winless after 24 starts. Still, he has been racing well and his previous trials on the surface have looked sound. He's drawn to find the front and could take plenty of catching.

10 EXPONENTS is a course and distance (C&D) winner. He's been consistent all term and the low draw, as well as Dylan Mo's claim, should see him fight out the finish.

12 NASHASHUK has the wide gate to overcome but, with the in-form Alexis Badel up, he can figure.

2 PLEASANT GUY is very lightly raced but has shown steady improvement across his short six-start career. He won't be too far away.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

2 SUPER RED DRAGON narrowly missed last time out over this C&D. He'll need to overcome the wide gate, but he appears to have found a suitable race.

10 MI BLANCO rattled home to grab third last time out. He's proven himself as a consistent customer over this C&D and his best should see him in the finish.

6 SKY GEM got off the mark two starts ago. His sole run on the dirt was sound, as he flashed home from the rear of the field. He can figure.

8 HIDDEN SPIRIT is a two-time C&D winner. He should get a nice run and could surprise.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

6 WONDER BRAHMA has trialled impressively on the dirt and, if he brings his turf form across, then he's going to be in the thick of it.

7 EXCEL DELIGHT got off the mark over this C&D last start. He remains in Class 4 which is suitable, and another win would not surprise.

11 IRON KING appears ready to finally put it all together. His last three runs have caught the eye and he warrants respect.

9 AFTER ME is a two-time winner already this campaign. The booking of Alfred Chan for this suggests he's going to roll forward from the inside gate and try to pinch this.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

5 COOLCELEB does his best racing on this surface. He's drawn to get the right run and although his form hasn't been close to his best, he's probably going to be good value to bounce back.

6 PARTY GENIUS steps out on debut for trainer Douglas Whyte. He's caught the eye at the trials, especially on the dirt where he managed to cross the line in first.

9 DAILY BEAUTY did well on debut before struggling at his latest. He trialled under a strong hold on the dirt recently, suggesting that he can handle the surface.

4 ZERO HEDGE is consistent as ever. He can figure with the right run under Joao Moreira.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

1 BEST ALLIANCE narrowly missed two starts ago before struggling to make ground at his latest. Still, he's shown the ability and, with a fast pace predicted, he's capable of capitalising.

12 MEGATRON is one of those likely to set a cracking tempo. He kept on well for second last time out and, with the good gate, he'll take running down.

13 CURLING LUXURY is another who is likely to roll forward from the good gate. He's consistent and warrants respect.

8 MISTER MONTE is another who should ensure a fast-run race. He can cling on for a cheque.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

8 WILL POWER has hit the ground running since commencing his career, winning both his starts in an impressive fashion. A hat-trick wouldn't surprise.

5 WHISKEY NEAT caught the eye in a recent trial. He's shown little across his three starts, but maybe now a switch to the dirt is what he needs to get on with things.

1 RED DESERT is unlucky not to have won a race already this term. He steps back into Class 3 and is capable of testing these.

3 SILVER FIG returns after bleeding in early January. His best is up to this, as long as he's past that issue.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

1 HOLY HEART has done everything right - except win. He clearly handles the dirt as a two-time winner previously in Great Britain. With a bit of luck, he can go on with it.

6 RED ELYSEES steps on the dirt for the first time. Tony Piccone takes the reins fresh off a double and, with the right run, he can figure.

7 ENFOLDING is a two-time winner already this campaign. This is suitable if he can overcome the awkward draw.

5 VOLPINO, although winless, does have experience on his side and it should only be a matter of time.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

1 BIG TIME BABY is looking to race for big money in Dubai and will need a big run tonight, if he wants to stamp his claims on that. He will be hard to beat.

3 UGLY WARRIOR has struggled to return to form following his trip to South Korea. A recent trial may have indicated a bounce back to form was on the cards and this race appears suitable.

12 ELITE PATCH tallied back-to-back scores before going unplaced. He's drawn to get the right run and he can be a factor.

7 ENCORE BOY is a two-time C&D winner already this term. He faces a stiff rise in class but shouldn't be too far away.

COMMENTS COURTESY OF THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB