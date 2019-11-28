It could be third-time lucky for Urban Rock

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(4) DOUBLETHINK disappointed somewhat last time and could get back on track.

(10) IRON MIKE hasn't been far off in both starts and can improve more.

(16) ABIA was friendless in the market on debut but fared well to finish fourth.

(5) HOUSE MASTER is now a gelding and improvement's expected.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(16) WESTERN VISION drifted in the betting on debut but did well to run fourth. Expect improvement.

(1) ALLEZ LES BLEU races in her new yard but could just need it.

(10) ISLAND MISTRESS and (11) LADY OF STEEL are talented newcomers.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(5) URBAN ROCK was runner-up in both starts as a gelding and it could be third-time lucky.

(7) FITZWILLIAM has the form and could do some damage.

(1) CHIEF OF STATE was not striding out last time and could get into the money. He has to contend with topweight.

(3) BATTLE CREEK can never be ignored for money.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(16) WHAT A JOKER is running well and with in-form S'manga aboard could chalk up a third victory.

(15) SWEET TRIAL should be alongside on the same form line.

(8) GEMCUTTER sports blinkers now and any improvement should see him right up there.

(9) EASTERN HEALER and (12) PEARL OF SIBERIA have been working well.

(17) BAAHIR can be tossed into those novelty bets.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(4) GREEN TOP is running well and gets 2.5kg from topweight (1) CORDILLERA is always there with winning chances.

(7) FROSTED STEEL is lightly raced and looks capable of getting some of the action.

(6) STAGE DANCE is no slouch and needed her last outing. Watch for a big run.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(2) MADDOX TUNE is having only her fifth start and has most scope for improvement.

(15) COSMIC MIST was runner-up in her last two but appears a difficult ride.

(1) MISS KHALIFA is never far off and should be thereabouts again.

(7) TAKE MY WORD should be cherry-ripe and is one for the novelty players.

(3) LADY LEXINGTON is battling to record a second win - and it could happen.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(6) ALRAMZ is having his comeback run and if ready should make a bold bid.

(2) MYTHICAL BOLT never got into it last time but should be having his peak run and could resume winning ways.

(1) MR WHATSON is no slouch but comes off a lengthy lay-off and could just need the run.

(3) RING OF FIRE is a lot better than his last run and cannot be ignored.

(4) PRINCE OF VENICE will be running on late and is definitely a candidate for those exotic bets.