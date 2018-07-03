It just gets better for Tony Cruz

California Fortune took the Class 2 Hong Kong Reunification Cup Handicap over 1,200m on Sunday at the Sha Tin Racecourse, ensuring that trainer Tony Cruz continued his feature race bonanza of recent months.

The 16/1 shot led home a trio of double-figured contenders in the 13-runner 1,200m contest, passing the post 3/4 lengths ahead of 22/1 chance Dragon General with Star Shine third at 12/1.

California Fortune has a long way to go to be counted in the same league as Cruz's standout galloper, Pakistan Star, winner of two Group 1 contests this spring, but jockey Neil Callan had plenty of praise for the gelding nonetheless.

"He has so much speed and so much power. He's got ability, this horse," Callan said of the Fastnet Rock four-year-old.

"He pulled hard early and that meant he got tired at the end, but in the early part of the straight, from the 250m to the 200m, I could feel that he was just giving me a bit. He didn't have much left at the end so it was good for him when the line came."

California Fortune took his Hong Kong record to three wins from 12 starts, stopping the clock in 1min 09.08sec on a turf track rated good after a mid-card squall.

"Tony said to let him get into his stride and get comfortable," Callan said.

"He was good at the break and I could see Zac (Purton) on Baltic Whisper had a little more speed than me, so I was happy to let him go.

"But once we got into the first turn my horse took hold of the bridle and I didn't want to fight him - I tried to hold him for a bit but once he wanted to go I didn't interfere with him."

California Fortune led after 950m, extended his advantage upon straightening for home and held on gamely to give his trainer optimism for next term.

"He's going to improve a lot and he'll be a better, more professional racehorse next season," Cruz said. "He's a sprinter, 1,200 metres looks to be ideal for him."

Cruz nailed a "California" double when California Joy took the last, the Class 3 Sporting Exchange 1,400m Handicap.

That win gave defending champion jockey Joao Moreira two wins on the day, against rival Zac Purton's one. The latter headed for home three ahead in the title race with four meetings remaining.

Purton held Moreira in second when driving the Dennis Yip-trained Goko to success in Race 2. The Brazilian struck back when the Derek Cruz-trained Elusive State pulled clear to take Race 5, the Class 4 1,650m Handicap.

Jockey Tommy Berry notched a double on the dirt track to take his season's tally to 18. The departing Australian took the opening race on the Yung-trained Lucky Win Win and landed the penultimate race on the Manfred Man-trained Jade Fortune, a 47/1 longshot.