It must be Winning Dreamer

RACE 1 (1,200M)

9 OH BRAVO looked solid in his latest trial. He is well prepared and rates as a leading chance to win on debut.

12 VIGOR CHAMP has been competitive this term but will need luck if he is to finish over the top of them. He tends to settle deep in the field.

8 MASTER FAY bears close watching first-up with leading jockey Joao Moreira up.

13 HERO STAR is next best, though he will need to overcome the awkward draw.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

11 WINS ALL has been consistent and is unlucky not to be a three-time winner. Stepping up to 1,400m looks ideal.

6 DIAMOND RHYME scored a tidy on-pace win two starts ago, before struggling from the wide barrier last start. He can return to form from Gate 1.

1 HELLO BEAUTY has class, as well as the services of champion jockey Zac Purton.

2 MONSTER KAKA gets a handy 7lb (4.54kg) claim. He should be around the mark.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

1 COMPUTER PATCH was a comfortable Group 3 winner down the straight earlier this season. He is capable of adding another win.

4 STRONGER was far from disgraced at Group 1 level last start. Before that, he was competitive at Group 2 level. He is a course-and-distance winner who deserves respect with no weight on his back.

5 EXPLOSIVE WITNESS has gone from strength to strength with three wins from his last four starts.

3 AMAZING STAR is next best and must go into the tierce and quartet bets.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

14 PROUD SKY slots in light with next to no weight on his back. His latest form has been sound and the switch from the dirt to the turf is a big push regarding his chances.

3 YES WE CAN is racing well. He will just need luck in the running.

9 SOCKET ELITE has gone close in both his last two runs, missing by a short head each time. He commands respect.

4 SKY GEM has drawn well and will see out the trip easily.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

7 GOOD SHOT has ability but mixes his form. Still, he appears to be hitting his straps and it would not surprise to see him go on with it.

1 AUTHENTIC CHAMP is looking for three wins in a row. He is up against a stronger lot this time with the big weight but is favoured by remaining in Class 4.

2 ULTIMATE GLORY rarely runs a bad race. He has a win coming up soon.

12 SAM'S LOVE finished second last start. He is consistent and has drawn well.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

4 SCORES OF FUN is nothing short of consistent. He is looking to snap three consecutive runner-up efforts. While he is becoming costly for his supporters, he is still a proven talent and appears to have a number of rating points still in hand.

2 MR ALDAN is no stranger to turning his form around and winning following a poor showing. Weight comes off with the apprentice up and, in a tricky affair, he has the class to shake things up.

3 SUPER DOBBIN found his best last start, when closing fast for a narrow second. He deserves respect.

10 ARES is next best.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

1 MASTER MONTARO could not have been more impressive when winning on debut. He looks to have a very bright future in Hong Kong. He draws wide but appears to have more than enough talent to offset this minor issue.

4 SILVER EXPRESS showed ability before his export in Australia. In Hong Kong, he has caught the eye at the trials.

12 LUCKY QUALITY is capable of turning his form around.

3 CRUISING is solid and always rates well.

RACE 8 ( 1,400M)

7 WINNING DREAMER is a rising star who looks capable of grabbing his unbeaten seventh victory. He steps up to 1,400m for the first time, which is a question mark, and he is stepping into Group 3 company for the first time. Still, he looks outstanding.

4 MIGHTY GIANT is as honest as they come. He will relish the drop in grade and should run his usual consistent race from the front.

2 BUDDIES is the likely leader. He will look the winner for a long way.

1 KA YING STAR has the class edge. He will also sit on the speed and looks the winner at some stage in the straight.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

5 BEAUTY APPLAUSE should be able to find the front with ease from Gate 4. From there, he will prove difficult to run down.

2 DUKE WAI won four consecutive races last season. He has drawn well and gets his chance with fitness on his side.

3 CALIFORNIA RAD is a two-time winner this term. He is a fast-finisher who will relish a quick tempo.

7 CZARSON crushed his rivals by five lengths last time. He needs only to translate that form from the dirt to the turf to be competitive.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

13 SOARING TOWER is a real talent who won well on debut two starts ago. He steps up to Class 3 but does get a handy dip in weight. He has drawn well and should get his chance.

12 BELUGA has ability and appears to have a number of rating points still in hand.

5 MIGHTY VALOR will roll forward from the inside draw and play catch me if you can.

8 LOOKING GREAT has caught the eye at the trials. He is worth including.

RACE 11 (1,600M)

3 LUCKY EXPRESS is looking to snap two consecutive runner-up efforts. He is a talented four-year-old who is on the right trajectory.

8 CIRCUIT THREE has race experience. He is another who is nothing short of consistent with 10 top-three finishes from 16 runs. Expect a bold showing.

2 GENERAL'S DELIGHT won fourth-up last term and is trying to repeat the dose again.

14 THE ROCK is next best with no weight to carry.

