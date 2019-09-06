It should be another good day At The Office in Race 4

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) NATURAL JADE makes her local debut and it could well be a winning one.

(8) TUYUCA can go close.

(2) HALLO ROSIE is battling to shed her maiden tag but is consistent and could earn some money.

The same could also be said of (3) HEART STONE.

(4) KOUNIA BELLA has been consistent and could finish in the money.

(5) KATASHA is better than her last run would suggest and does have a place chance.

RACE 2 (1,300M)

(6) AMPLE GLORY and (7) EVERMORE can fight it out.

(4) SIGMA ALPHA tries the Polytrack and she does have a winning chance.

(1) SPEECHMAKER seems to have lost her way and the blinkers have now been reached for. On her best form, she does have a winning chance.

(2) CABALLE is better than her last two runs and could pop up in the places.

(3) FEARLESS FAIRY has some fair form and could play a minor role.

RACE 3 (1,300M)

(6) BERNARDO won nicely last time out. The horse has improved, so can win again.

(3) LOVE TALK is course-and-distance suited and must be respected.

(7) DUET is consistent and could contest the finish.

Respect (8) LUCIO.

(2) READY SET GO needs to find a few lengths to win but she could earn some money.

(5) TASUNKE usually gives of her best and does have a winning chance.

RACE 4 (1,900M)

(1) AT THE OFFICE ran his best race last start. If he is as good on the Polytrack as his last run, he should win this.

(4) SILVARI is consistent and can contest the finish yet again.

(3) PRINCE IN ACTION is better than his last run suggested and could finish in the money.

(2) CAPTAIN HOOK has been a disappointment of late but is capable of better and could go close.

RACE 5 (1,900M)

(2) SABASTIAN is in good form and the yard is doing well at the moment.

(5) WHITELEAF HILLS is in good form and can fight out the finish yet again.

(6) FINLEY HILL cracked his maiden win last time out and that confidence could do him a world of good.

(7) CRUISE CRUZ can go close.

(1) GRANDIFLORA steps up in distance and could improve.

(3) GREAT CRUSADE has a place chance.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(1) BLACKBEARD was full of running when winning recently and could follow up.

(5) OLLIVANDER showed promise on his local debut and does have a winning chance.

(6) TOM 'N JERRY looked the winner last time out and was only caught out late.

(7) VICTORY MARCH won on Monday. It is a quick back-up but winning form is good form.

(2) MAHIR is battling to win but could pop up in the places.

(3) OMAHA TRIBE returns to the Polytrack and could play a minor role.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(5) TEOFILIA is coming off his maiden win and has a winning chance returning from a break.

(6) FOR LUCK SAKE is unreliable but can win.

(4) MAGIC SAILOR must have a winning chance in this line-up.

(1) ALAMITO BAY is suited to this course and distance and must be respected.

(3) STOPTHINKINGOFME has a wide draw to overcome but is not out of it.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(8) LADYSMITH is badly drawn but is consistent and has a winning chance.

Respect (12) MICROBE and (13) SILVA KEY.

(11) TREE OF LIFE returns from a break and can place.

(1) WINTER FIVE is better than her last run would suggest.