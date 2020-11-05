It should be Gold Rock

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(5) QUEEN NOOR eased in the betting on debut but was not disgraced. She has matured after a rest and could make a winning comeback.

(1) LAGERTHA has come close in all three starts. The extra distance should suit.

(2) FLOWER SEASON has the form to get into the mix.

(7) TWICE THE ACT could get into the reckoning if not troubled by breathing issues.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(11) INDLAMU did well on debut and the form has been franked. But this is a big field with many chances. So proceed with caution.

(1) NUMBERNINETYNINE was not far behind and should again get close.

(4) ROYAL WULFF has been threatening and could get it right.

(2) SHADOW CREEK disappointed last time, but has improved.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(6) BOLD RESOLVE is overdue for a win and could exit the maiden ranks in this - his fifth attempt.

(1) JET CAT has been finishing close and should not be far off again.

(8) BELIEVEINTHEFUTURE sports blinkers now and could enjoy the trip.

(12) PIN DROP could get into the reckoning.

RACE 4 (1,500M)

(13) LETS TALK took no interest last time but could make amends in what seems like an open contest.

(9) SHORTSTOP is never far off. Should run another honest race.

(4) DOGLIOTTI is coming to his peak. Must be respected.

(2) FIRE FLOWER did well in her post-maiden. Could go on to make the board.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(1) GOLD ROCK is having his third run after a rest. He has improved and should run a good race.

(9) MAGIC VISION is running well and should produce another honest run. Can be coupled with Gold Rock for a quinella bet.

(4) KAYLA'S DREAM is holding form. Warrants respect.

(8) THE SASH has the form to make the top four.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(9) LORD MELBOURNE showed his spirit with a gutsy win last start. Could make it back to back.

(3) TYRUS EXPRESS is in form. Another looking to follow up.

(7) SELL HIGH ran below form last time but could get back on track and finish in the money.

(2) FLASH BURN tries this trip for the first time and it could be ideal.

Others are also in with a chance.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(8) WINTER SMOKE is out to show her true ability. Could resume winning ways.

(5) SOUTH EAST will not be lacking early speed and could fight it out.

(2) RING OF FIRE, a stablemate to South East, gets 2.5kg off his back which could help him take home a cheque.

(7) VISIWAY and stablemate (11) RAPID FIRE have claims, too. They can go into those novelty bets.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(7) FROMHERETOETERNITY finished less than five lengths off the winner in the Grade 1 Alan Robertson and looks a decent sort. She returns fresh after a break and could prove too strong for her rivals.

(1) COMANECI is best over this trip.

(2) HERSTEL could pose the biggest threat.

Others are looking for the minor money.