It should be Uncomplicated in Race 1

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(2) UNCOMPLICATED made good improvement in his second start, finding only one better and had a well-backed individual just behind him in that race. He has a plum draw on his Poly debut and may just get away from inexperienced rivals.

(3) VEGAS GOLD and (4) LEGIONARY could be the improvers.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(6) DANDOLO is best weighted. His last run with blinkers should be forgiven as he raced fiercely with the headgear. He deserves another chance.

(8) STORM CHASER was also a bit disappointing last time. He was impressive in his penultimate and perhaps the sudden sharp trip caught him out last time.

(3) TROMSO would be deserving as he is knocking hard but has a bit to find at the weights.

(1) HIGHER PURPOSE and (5) INHERIT THE RAIN seem capable of better.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(8) CUPID'S SONG looks the one to beat on pure form, but he has been hesitant to run on. He could reward followers in this company.

(10) TRACKER JACKER showed inconsistent form in the Western Cape but could be good enough. He has been gelded and is a danger if he takes to the Poly.

(2) SHAMOOSI has a bit to find with (8) CUPID'S SONG but has the better draw and may get closer.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(4) SHAPE OF YOU has been playing bridesmaid even though betting support has been unwavering. She found one just too gutsy last time and perhaps today will be her day.

(1) TOP ME UP HOLLY has shown good potential in two starts and could have made more improvement during a layoff. She is well bred and has the best of the draw.

(8) HIROSHIMA, (9) LOVING THE VICTORY and (11) EMERALD ISLA have all shown potential.

RACE 5 (1,900M)

(10) EMERALD PALACE could finally get it right. She has been disappointing followers, coming short after travelling like a winner. She goes further but has drawn widest.

(3) LAUREL LANE's last run stands out as she finished close in what looked a competitive event. She should improve on her previous Poly performance.

(5) KINSKEY'S TUNE has run well on the Poly and turf as well over varying distances and has had her chances. Her penultimate stands out as she beat males in running second.

(1) TOSTADA and (7) PAPILLION have stamina in their pedigree and could get into the fray.

RACE 6 (1,700M)

(5) SEA MASTER did well from a wide draw running on strongly into second last time and is looking to go one better. He has won on the Poly but this is a tough handicap and a few are knocking hard.

(8) KAROO LARK finished runner-up in his last three. He just needed it last time and could finally add another success to his only win.

(6) JUSTFORTHEEPENNY is another consistent sort that looks a winner in waiting. He just needs to get the timing right.

(9) TRULY WICKED won better than the margin suggested last time and should be right there in the mix.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(2) DOUBLE ESPRESSO won well after a string of decent performances. Now that he has won again, he can go on to more success.

(1) GENERAL FRANCO has been disappointing. However, he could be cherry ripe now and has the best of the draw, so is worth another shot.

(3) DI MAZZIO was challenging for the win last time. He was a bit unlucky and could now be ready to win again.

(7) TRANSONIC and (4) MASHARI are holding form well and should be in the fight.