It'll be wise to follow elite duo

Class is what should take Elite Invincible to victory in Race 6 at Kranji tonight and red-hot form is Pennywise's best weapon in Race 9 on Sunday.

Trained by two-time Singapore champion Mark Walker, Elite Invincible was bought with the big Kranji races in mind after performing well in the UK and Dubai, where he raced as Qatar Man.

The four-year-old Irish-bred repaid the connections' faith in him when he captured the Group 2 Stewards' Cup over 1,400m and the Group 1 Giovanni Racing Charity Bowl over 1,600m back-to-back in June.

He then found Jupiter Gold in top galloping mood in the Group 1 Emirates Singapore Derby over 1,800m in July.

Walker eased his charge back to 1,200m, but on the Polytrack, last time out to regroup for the ultimate aim - the $1.35 million Group 1 Dester Singapore Gold Cup over 2,000m next month.

The sprint is definitely not Elite Invincible's cup of tea but he was far from disgraced by finishing fourth, again to Jupiter Gold.

Tonight's 1,400m is more suitable and Elite Invincible is meeting only a Kranji Stakes A field and his class should pull him through.

The Ricardo Le Grange-trained Pennywise has won three of his four starts, underlining his honesty and consistency.

True, the Polytrack looks more his go, with all three victories on the surface, but Pennywise ran fourth in his turf attempt and it must be noted that he was checked during the race.

The chestnut three-year-old Argentinian-bred signalled his chances with a top trial victory by beating a good field, which included last-start winner Lim's Lightning, last Thursday morning.

He was eager to go but was kept well in check by jockey Nooresh Juglall. When asked to quicken at the l 200m mark, Pennywise lengthened in style to win going away. He is spot-on.