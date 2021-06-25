It'll be wise to follow Twice To Heaven

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(1) ARCTIC ADVANCE chased home a useful sort last time. He should be right there.

(2) CASHING IN showed good improvement last start. He actually finished ahead of Arctic Advance when they met earlier this season. Who has made the most improvement since that outing is open to question.

(3) MARSH MARIGOLD and (5) SENHOR DUKE could pop up in the placings.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(12) TWICE TO HEAVEN chased home a fair sort last time over this course and distance, so could be the one to beat.

(7) FIORENZA has some fair form and likes this longer trip.

(8) FLOWER SELLER stepped up on her debut with a pleasing effort last time. With improvement, she should fight it out.

Stablemate (9) GIGGLE AND A TALK disappointed on her local debut. She is clearly better than that run would suggest.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(2) DIAMONDS AND TOADS was backed to win her local debut. Although well beaten, she was placed. Should be fitter.

The same could also be said of (1) LUCY BELLE, who may also have just needed her last run.

(3) RESPECTABLE MISS is making her local debut and has a winning chance.

(4) EAST COAST STAR tends to lack a strong finish but could play a minor role.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(3) JASPERO has been holding form but has yet to finish off the race well enough to win. Will this race be the day?

(1) TJOKLIT seems to do too much too soon. A change of tactics might help him score.

(4) CHICAGO WEST has been unreliable but has a top chance.

(6) KING OF THE MOMENT may have needed his last run - his first after being gelded. He could bounce back to form.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(2) ALASKAN FATE has hit a purple patch and could pull off a hat-trick of wins.

(1) FROSTY RAIN is clearly better than the last run. Chance.

(4) IN LIMBO was a bit disappointing last time. She is making her local debut and deserves respect if there is support.

(18) LINDA LOVES LACE could pop up if she gets in the race.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) MIO GRANDE and (2) ZIG ZAG, who ran third and second last time respectively, have winning chances.

(5) HOMER FIDGET is in good form and should be there.

(7) NINJINSKY'S SON is fit and could enjoy the return to the turf.

(8) BOLD STRIKE and (9) ALL IN LINE usually run well but are battling to win. They can be included in the exotic bets.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) WORLD RADAR looked beaten 200m out last time but showed fighting spirit. This is tougher but she has beaten horses of this class before and will be the one to beat.

Stablemate (2) CARIOCA drew away very nicely last time. She is clearly much improved.

(3) LA BELLA MIA is unreliable. But, when in the mood, she can be dangerous.

Stablemate (9) JOYFUL NOISE was not disgraced last time and must be considered.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(2) PARIS OPERA should prefer the drop in distance and can go closer than her last run.

Her stable companion from the Alan Greeff yard, (3) ROOIBOS, is seeking a hat-trick after two good wins. This is a much tougher task, but she is clearly on the up.

(5) SILENT OBSERVER won nicely recently and could be better than her older rivals.

(6) AFTERNOON TEA is a tricky customer but looks a danger with the drop in distance.