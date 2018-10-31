It's beginning to add up nicely

Calculation, the good-looking chestnut produced a run over the 600m which stopped the clocks at another set of impressive time in 35.6sec.

Two wins and shooting for a hat-trick, the numbers seem to be adding up nicely for Calculation.

And yesterday morning on the training track at Kranji, the good-looking chestnut produced a run over the 600m which stopped the clocks at another set of impressive numbers - 35.6sec.

Jockey A'Isisuhairi "Harry" Kasim did all the steering.

Now comes the tricky part. Calculation has to bring that form to the racetrack where he has a date with the starter in Sunday's Class 3 Division 2 sprint over the 1,100m on the Poly.

It's a tough field he faces. There's plenty of talent, especially in the form of Richebourg.

But, on the strength of his two wins so far, Calculation should be up to the task.

Whether or not you joined the winding queue to collect on Calculation's $6 win dividend last time out, you have to agree it was a dominant show.

Michael Rodd rode what scribes call a "copybook race" on the three-year-old.

Occupying the box seat, which afforded him plenty of cover, Calculation stayed fourth until they straightened.

Pulled out for clear room, he hit the front at the furlong mark and thundered home, leaving the rest chasing shadows.

That said, his win on debut was easier. That day, he stayed second until asked to go by Daniel Moor. The rest didn't know what hit them and Calculation steamed away to win by 31/2 lengths.

However, Sunday will be the test. Richebourg runs a similar sort of race and it could all boil down to the form on the day.

Also on Sunday, keep an eye on Grand Knight in the Class 4 Non Premier race over 1,200m on grass. The four-year-old had Nooresh Juglall in the saddle when sprinting over the 600m in 36.4sec.

Prepared for the races by Leslie Khoo, Grand Knight has yet to reproduce the form he showed in late July when leading his rivals on a merry chase over the 1,400m.

That day he made every post a winning one to take the prize with almost two lengths to spare. Since then, his last two runs have left much to be desired but, on the evidence of that workout yesterday, he seems to have found his way and it wouldn't surprise to see him in it for a long time on Sunday.

But first, there's Friday night racing and it could pay to keep Classified on your shortlist.

As a seven-year-old, he may be getting long in the tooth but age hasn't taken away any of his speed and yesterday on the training track, Classified ran the 600m in 36.2sec.

An honest sort, his last three form figures read 2-4-2. He deserves to have a "1" preceding his name.

Indeed, it has been a long time since he last greeted the judge.

Well, if you're counting, that last victory was in March last year - 19 months ago. That day Classified beat a Class 4 field over the mile. Indeed, all of his wins have been over that trip.

But while others, when they get older, seem to relish the longer trips, Classified has been doing well over the sharp sprints.

It was early last month when he finish a smack-up third behind Ladrone over the 1,100m. And, at his last start, which was over the 1,000m, he encountered "traffic problems" between the 300m and 200m but still managed to pick up a runner-up cheque.

Come Friday, he's worth a flutter at nice odds.

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

CLASS 3 - 1,600M:

Key Success (WS Chan) canter/42.3. Reddot Rising 39.7. Za'eem * 39.6. Yaya Papaya * canter/36.

Pace work: Refresh (B Woodworth).

CLASS 3 (1) - 1,100M:

Siam Sapphire * 37.5. Hello Michelle 39.5. Southern Dragon 41.8. Taro San * 39.3. Northern Sun (Rehaizat) barrier/36. Prince Alexander 40.9.

CLASS 3 (2) - 1,100M:

Yabadabadoo * 37.5. Stock Broker 39.7. Calculation * (K A'Isisuhairi) 35.6. Sun Princeps (T Rehaizat) 38.1. Xiong Fong 39.2. Justice Light 35.9. Whistling Win (Vorster) 39.1.

CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,700M:

Oculist canter/36. Mettlesome 40.1. Poet's Ryker (I Amirul) 38.1. Amazing Man 36.7. Brilliant One (G Boss) 38.1. Desert Fox 37.5. Happy Saga 37.9. Wonderful Era 38.5. Dream Big 37.6.

CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,200M:

Star Genius * canter/43.9. Grand Knight * (N Juglall) 36.4. Lim's Force (WH Kok) 42.2. Hunting Tower (Lerner) barrier/36.7. Turf Beauty 37.3.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,400M:

Lady Counsel 39.7. Over De Top 34.9. Acrobat (Boss) 37.2. Silver Way 37.6. Spirit Of D'Wind 37.9.Lady Boss 38.3. Fight To Victory (Woodworth) barrier/36.7. Irving Lipschitz (Grylls) barrier/36.

MONDAY: Andre 37.9.

KRANJI STAKES D (1) - 1,600M:

Zulu Warrior * (Amirul) 37.6. Hooga Net * (Curatolo) 36. Cai Poh Wang (M Zaki) 35.7. Muscle Beach (P Dellorto) 35.8. Stardice 36.7. Destiny Knight 38.1.

KRANJI STAKES D (2) - 1,600M:

Come And Take All 36.5. Majulah 38.4. Classic (Zuriman) 38.1. Baymax 39.4.

MONDAY: Kate's Keeper 38.4.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,800M:

Ordos Legend 37.7. Larry (Amirul) 37.8. Roughead 41.1. Tiger Force 37.7. Shangani (Juglall) barrier/36.5. Circuit Winner (A'isisuhairi) barrier/36.

MAIDEN - 1,100M:

Mr Coppola (A'Isisuhairi) 34.9. Good Luck Charm 38.8. Ashhab 38.4. Thomas De Lago * (Rehaizat) 35.6. My Win (Woodworth) 35.6. King Warrior (Juglall) 35.3.