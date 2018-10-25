It's Decision Time in Race 5

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(1) POWER OF PLACE shows good early speed and, if the draw is on the inside, could get away.

(4) LOUIS THE GREAT comes off a rest and looking for improvement.

(3) CHIPOFFTHEOLDBLOK is running just off them and could take home another cheque.

(5) TSITSIKAMMA BUSH never raised a gallop last time but is a lot better than that.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) CIVIL DISOBEDIENCE never strode out last time and could get back on track.

(5) STREET BYTE showed marked improvement in blinkers and should confirm with (6) IT MUST BE FATE.

(14) WILD PATH can only improve on debut.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(2) TAKE MY WORD, (11) ESEMESS and (8) PRETTY JOLLY have good recent form and can fight it out.

(3) KINDAVAR and (5) TIDAL TUSSLE have been threatening to win and either could get it right here.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(11) LONE SURVIVOR comes off a short rest and could go in again.

(5) WILLIAM NICOL needed his last outing and must be considered.

(6) ONLY TO WIN hasn't been far off recently and could show them a thing or two.

(9) BLUE DIAMOND ROAD needed his last run and should do better.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(7) DECISION TIME is primed and ready to win as a gelding.

(8) TRIP TO PARADISE was beaten recently and should improve.

(2) EVOLVER found the trip too far last time but this could be a touch too short.

(1) HIDDEN AGENDA appears to be coming back to form.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(10) TORTOLA has been running close up and should be thereabouts again.

(4) QUEBEC QUEEN has a chance here but needs to be covered till late.

(8) MATTINA should be ripe and ready now.

(12) A LITTLE LUCK seems to be maturing and could win.

RACE 7 (2,400M)

(2) BRAND NEW CADILLAC finished in front of (5) DESERT SUNSET last time and it could get close.

(4) MIGHTY AND MAGIC is running well.

(1) OBVIOUS CHILD ran on strongly after a rest and despite top weight could win here.

(6) CARDIFF CASTLE, (9) AGENT KAY, (10) MANTRACKER, (11) VILLAGE DEEP, (12) SAMAR and (13) GENTLEMAN ONLY could pop up.

RACE 8 (2,400M)

(2) GOEDE HOOP is maturing now and will make her presence felt if she sees out the trip.

(6) BIG MYTH is a strong front runner and should relish the extra.

(5) GLAMOROUS SCANDAL is running close up and shouldn't be far off again.

(1) SEEKING GOLD is better than recent form suggests and could come right.

(4) EXCLUSIVITY (tries further now) and (9) CRANBERRY CRUSH could make up quartets.