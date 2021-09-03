It's going to be Full Velocity again

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(8) HOLLOW POINTshowed big odds when second on debut in a hot maiden event. With natural improvement, he could be the one to beat.

(1) TAKE TO WAR stayed on well when a close-up fourth on debut. He should have come on with that experience.

(2) BON BOYAGE improved in his second start. With further progress, he could fight it out.

(14) SILENT TRIGGER and (16) TRANSACT, who finished behind Hollow Point, are open to improvement and capable of making their presence felt.

Watch the betting on well-bred newcomers (12) PINEAPPLE EXPRESS, (7) HELL OF A DUKE and (3) CAPTAIN PERSIA.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(2) SILVER TYCOON won well after a rest, He looks headed for the top. He will go close in completing a hat-trick. Stablemate BOWIE (3) is no slouch and forms a strong back-up.

(4) SENTBYDESTINY has raced against stronger company and must be respected.

(1) WOLFFS WORLD is threatening for win No. 3.

Stablemate (5) HEART STWINGS will ensure a decent pace.

(6) SAFE PASSAGE looks a decent sort and will be tested.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) NIPPY WINTER has become costly to follow, but continues to finish in the placings, so must be included.

(3) GIVERNY failed to build on her early promise when fluffing her lines in soft going last time. But she is open to improvement and could make amends.

(15) PARISIENNE GIRL was a fair fourth on debut and should have come on from that experience.

(12) I'M IN LOVE improved last start and should have more to offer. Worth including in exotic bets.

Newcomers (8) CARRIGAN, (9) EVERGLADES and (11) GOING UP are worth a market check. They look respectable horses.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(2) EASTERN BELLE has been threatening and could get it right with blinkers fitted.

(3) CORAL DAWN has not been far off and could challenge.

(4) BELTWAY showed marked improvement last time.

(8) PINK DIAMOND is resuming from a lengthy layoff. He is worth watching on the betting moves.

Respect any money for debutante (7) AMICUS CURIAE.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(1) GEM KING has twice gone close over 1,000m. He would have finished closer over this trip last time had he not been inconvenienced.

(14) KISS INTHE RAIN was making his debut when finishing just slightly ahead of Gem King and should come on with the experience.

(7) BEECHURST finished just ahead of Gem King and Kiss Inthe Rain behind when showing pace throughout last time. He is likely to play a role again if building on that improvement.

(15) RAINING AGAIN is open to improvement and could take home a cheque.

(4) ADMIRAL'S RANSOM and (8) DOUBLE SUPERLATIVE, who both did not do too badly last start, have claims.

(5) ARIZONA SKY, who is resuming from a spell, and newcomer (11) I WANT IT ALL, are worth a market check.

RACE 6 (2,200M)

(6) ZAVIAH showed up well after a rest and should make a bold bid.

He easily beat (2) UNDERSTATED but the latter appears difficult and could challenge if he puts his mind on racing.

(1) LYNTYS LEGACY could get into the photo but could be troubled by a breathing problems.

(3) ROYAL TIGER is starting to show.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(1) LEGITIMISE has become costly to follow but would not be winning out of turn after several near misses.

(2) FREEDOM PARK has threatened to leave the maiden ranks and should have a say on best form.

(5) QUE SHIRAZ could be worth another chance too, with the step-up in trip after a disappointing sprint last time.

(9) FLOW FOREVER should have come on after a pleasing debut and must be respected.

It could pay to follow the progress of (11) MASTER REDOUTE, who ran well on debut behind a highly regarded sort.

(6) BLUFF ON BLUFF, (7) ONE DAY OR DAY ONE and (14) VENGEANCE FOREVER have claims.

RACE 8 (2,200M)

(1) ARIZONA LADY has been costly to follow. But, if allowed to stride out freely in front, she could keep on going.

(4) CAP ESTEL should be at peak fitness and could escape the maiden in her third start.

(3) INTERCITY found problems last time and the distance should be ideal.

(7) ZAZU jumps up in distance and could feature.

(5) GLOBAL LOUISE is another looking to improve over the longer distance.

Stablemate (2) SUPER DUPER could earn if he finds form.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(1) RAZZLE DAZZLE EM had finished second in three of four starts, before fluffing her lines over the track and trip last time. A subsequent three-month rest would have done her good and she could make amends.

Her biggest threat is likely to come from stablemate (2) CHELSEA RIVER but riding arrangements suggest Razzle Dazzle Em is the pick .

(3) CALL IT FATE failed to confirm the improvement she made over this trip when disappointing in a sprint last time. But she could make her presence felt reverting to this trip.

(6) FLEETING, (4) CRUIZIN CALIFORNIA, (9) LIDL MISS SUNSHINE and (12) WILDEST DREAMS will enjoy the step-up in trip.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

(3) FULL VELOCITY has raced seven times for four wins and three seconds. She looks sure to improve her stats.

(9) LUCY IN THE SKY also has a good record but is receiving only 2.5kg from Full Velocity, which may just be not enough at this stage.

(5) BIG BURN is still maturing but could get into the mix.

(1) THUMBS UP is on a hat-trick bid over this course and distance.

RACE 11 (1,000M)

(1) KASIMIR may not be the force of old but might not need to be at his best to get back to winning ways. Despite the big weight, he should prove hard to beat on form.

(2) NO LAYING UP was not beaten far at Grade 1 level last time during KZN's Champions Season and should keep the selection honest.

The hat-trick-seeking (3) WORLDS YOUR OYSTER is racing at the top of his game. He is likely to make his presence felt off a career-high mark.

The speedy (6) SKIDOO is expected to give a good sight and could play a minor role, as could (5) ELUSIVE TRADER.

RACE 12 (1,200M)

(6) VASEEM is at his peak and could complete a hat-trick.

(4) WILLOW EXPRESS (blinkers on and has won fresh before), (2) PUERTO MANZANO and stable companion (3) CHIJMES (won only try over this track and trip) are looking for further but could flash up fresh.

(5) RAPID FIRE found more to score last time and could go in again.

(7) VISIWAY enjoys this course.

(8) CHIEF OF STATE is speedy and could keep up the gallop.

RACE 13 (1,200M)

The unbeaten (8) MASKED VIGILANTE is returning from a rest but would not appear the stable-elect on riding arrangements.

Stablemate (7) ZAPATILLAS won on debut and could be anything.

The same applies to (5) XAVION, who impressed in his only outing.

(9) YOU KNOW WHO boasts solid form in good company and is likely to play a leading role.

But (6) ON THE ROAD AGAIN has beaten You Know Who and could represent the value in the race.

(3) SILVER SALMON and (4) KEEP IT SECRET have the form and experience to make their presence felt, too.

(1) SAFE RETURN is the highest-rated runner, so is best treated by the conditions.

RACE 14 (1,800M)

(1) SECOND BASE has been racing against the best and the form has been franked.

He may not be at his best after a rest and giving up-and-coming (5) SOUND OF SUMMER (on a foursome) 8kg, which could prove a bit too much.

Sound Of Summer's stable companion (3) GREEN HAZE was 4.5kg better than her for almost 11/2 lengths, so comes into the reckoning.

The same applies to (2) GOLDEN PHEASANT, who, on paper, has a shout.

RACE 15 (1,000M)

(1) CAPTAIN DIZZY is best-suited to this distance and has run well at this level under similar big weights. Another bold effort expected.

He did, however, finish behind (6) WORDSWORTH last time and the latter could represent the value on similar weight terms.

Stablemates (2) SHINNECOCK and (5) PARIS RIX revert to their winning distances, so could make their presence felt in an open contest.

But another three-year-old to keep an eye on is the unexposed (9) VARISTOCRACY.

(10) BALTIMORE JACK and (8) PERSISTANCE are likely to give a good sight. They could keep rolling under handy weights.