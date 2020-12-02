It’s going to be Scores Of Fun in Race 8

With Zac Purton suspended, Joao Moreira (above) could have a field day.

RACE 1 (2,200M)

1 METHANE has been racing well and gave every indication last start that the step up to 2,200m would suit. Jerry Chau's seven-pound claim ensures he slots in well at the weights. From the draw, he gets his chance.

2 ABOVE is a grinding stayer who is a winner over the course and distance, including two other times in this class.

6 DYNAMIC EAGLE has had the benefit of five runs this term. He will get a nice run from gate one and has race-fitness on his side.

4 MAGNETISM is next best.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

6 YOU HAVE MY WORD has struck a purple patch with a win two starts ago and a close-up fourth at his latest outing. He should be suited by a return to 1,800m and he shapes as the one to beat from the good gate.

3 SALTO OLIMPICO is a real grinder who has performed well over the course and distance.

10 SOCKET ELITE narrowly missed last time out at 133-1 by a short-head. He steps back down to 1,800m and bears close watching based on his form-reversing run last-start.

9 TREASURE CHEST is solid and draws well.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

5 EVERBRAVE is in-form and he was part of the thrilling blanket finish over this course and distance earlier this month. This is a similar sort of field and he looks ready to win with four runs under his belt.

8 CHUNGHWA JINGSHEN, nailed his first Hong Kong win last start. He draws well but gets more weight this time.

10 READY CONQUEROR fought gamely for second last time, beaten in a photo. He draws well and gets the services of Joao Moreira.

11 FLYING MONKEY has been solid with three top-three efforts this term. He can figure with the right run.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

5 HAPPY TIME closed nicely first-up and he should have taken plenty of improvement from that outing. He won second-up last term and it would not shock to see him do the same again.

6 CHAMP PATROL steps out for the in-form championship leading duo: Caspar Fownes and Moreira. He recently produced an eye-catching trial at Conghua.

4 MAGIC SUPREME is better than his record suggests.

1 PEGASUS GLORY is next best. He has an impressive record but there is a query around his ability to handle the tight turning nuances of the city circuit.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

9 MANAGEMENT SUPREME draws slightly awkward but is on an upward trajectory. He will relish the added furlong and does get a nice weight advantage.

1 KINDA COOL is one of those with a hefty weight to carry. He is talented though and gate one does help, especially with Joao Moreira in the saddle.

6 GOOD SHOT nearly won last start but does get his chance again off the good gate with Chad Schofield engaged.

4 FOCUS is better than his recent record suggests. Don't discount.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

6 WE THE SOUTH keeps on handling the challenges thrown at him, including a gritty success at his first try in Class 3 last start. He'll roll forward for Joao Moreira.

4 HARMONY AND RICH has plenty of ability having narrowly missed in two starts over 1,000m this term. He looks ready for the added furlong and he shapes as the main danger.

9 FLYING GENIUS loves the course and distance and does get a handy weight claim.

11 WILD WEST WING is next best. But the draw isn't good.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

12 MURRAY'S PARTNERS faces Class 3 for the first time but is a winner of three out of his last four starts. His racing pattern affords him every opportunity and he could be the one to beat.

5 SUPER ELEGANCE has narrowly missed on a number of occasions. He is racing well but has proven a prolific non-winner with six runner-up efforts from 19 starts.

1 TASHIDELEK has won his last two and rates strongly off the back of those. He has topweight to lug but does remain in Class 3.

3 BLASTOISE is next best.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

6 SCORES OF FUN is a supreme talent who has shown plenty of ability across his five-start career with two wins. He narrowly missed at his latest and, with the right run, this is his race to lose.

12 WINNING FEELING slots in light with no weight on his back. He is a big horse and he shapes as the main danger if he can offset the slightly tricky draw.

2 MIG ENERGY is shooting for back-to-back wins. The soft draw helps, as does Chau's claim.

7 LE TERROIR is next best.

COMMENTS COURTESY OF THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB