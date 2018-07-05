It's Haytham from last to first

He lost it at the start. Indeed, he almost lost his rider when he buckled and lost his footing.

But from what looked like a lost cause, Haytham fashioned a run which saw him romp home to take the last of Tuesday's four trials.

I would say, Mark Ewe did a great job staying in the saddle but the rest was all about Haytham.

The four-year-old picked himself up and, from being last and out of it when they made that first turn on the far side, he was - when they straightened for the run home - right back in it.

Three hundred metres out and Stock Broker looked home and hosed. He had led from the "go" and, with Born To Be King in his slipstream all the way, they appeared assured of the quinella.

Well, no one shared the script with Haytham and, with 150m to travel, Ewe shortened reins and clicked his mount into gear.

Haytham, who had been gradually making up ground from the 600m mark, recognised the signal and went after the front two.

Born To Be King, the mount of John Powell, was soon gobbled up. Stock Broker offered some resistance but Haytham had the momentum and it carried him to a neck victory.

From Leslie Khoo's yard, Haytham has won three from 21 and it was as recent as May that he last visited the winner's circle. I suggest you watch him the next time he goes to the races. If he gets a clean getaway, he could be sailing home before the rest realise what hit them.

Incidentally, Haytham's time for the 1,000m was a less than impressive 62.56sec.

Then again, and with the exception of Galvarino who clocked 60.83sec when winning his trial, the times recorded by the other two "winners" weren't anything you would write home about.

Smooth Operator, also from Khoo's barn, won the morning's third trial in 62.02sec.

The youngster took command when they made that first turn and was never headed.

Ryan Curatolo was on the reins and at the end of that 1,000m gig, he had put half a length between himself and second-placed Boy Next Door who was having a blinkers' test.

With Troy See in the saddle, Galvarino - having a blinkers and stalls test - was always travelling well. He went on to beat the mare Makanani and yet another one of the fairer sex, Viola Da Terra.

Indeed, and while Galvarino - from Alwin Tan's yard - would go down as the winner of Trial 2, I will be waiting for third-placed Violo Da Terra to make her debut.

A four-year-old French-bred, she won a race at Chantilly in March last year and will begin her racing as a 60-point rater.

At the trials on Tuesday, she was parked just off midfield by her rider Alysha Collett and there she stayed until the field had fanned out for the run home.

Still four lengths behind Galvarino and Makanani, who were going hell for leather up front, Collett gave her mount a flick of the reins and the mare did the rest.

She charged home and would finish third, a neck and 3/4 lengths in arrears.

But to all who watched the trial, they would be in agreement that Viola De Terra was going better than all others in those vital closing stages.

Yes, Lucky Stable has another good one and it will be interesting to see how she fares against Kranji's boys.