It’s looking up for Afalonhro

Afalonhro keeping up a good gallop to finish fourth on the rails behind Sun Power in Tuesday's second trial.

Going back to almost a year, which was when he won his last race, Afalonhro has been almost invisible as far as races go.

He hasn't been seen on the track all season and the last time he did show up in a race, he ran fifth in that sprint won by Overcoming.

That was way back in October last year. If you're still finding it hard to gauge how many moons ago that happened, well here's a statistic.

That day, Ruan Maia was in the saddle. Yes, he who is now plying his trade in Hong Kong.

Anyway, Afalonhro's got a racing date lined up this week and in preparation for his 2021 debut, he was sent to the trials on Tuesday morning.

It was his second trial of the year, coming right on the heels of a decent third behind Hugo in an earlier Tuesday morning romp.

That day, former jockey-trained Saimee Jumaat was in the saddle and they were less than a length in arrears.

This time out, trainer Mark Walker had apprentice Jerlyn Seow Poh Hui legged up on the five-year-old. While we were not privy to his instructions, he must have told the young lady to take it easy.

After all, from what we saw of the trial, Afalonhro wasn't asked to do much. Indeed, if anything, it was more like a "stretch out" - in readiness for Saturday when he takes on Class 4 rivals over 1,200m.

So it was, Seow jumped him out cleanly from the innermost chute.

As the seven runners settled into stride, she had snagged him back to fifth when they made that first turn.

Never relinquishing her plum spot next to the rails, Seow ensured Afalonhro the shortest route home.

Straightening for the run to the post and, with a battle brewing up front between Sun Power and Extra Win, Afalonhro kept up a good gallop to finish fourth, 1/2-length behind third-placed Jacksa.

An expensive import - he went under the hammer for over $400,000 as a yearling - Afalonhro can handle the Polytrack and his trainer has picked a winnable sort of race for his sprinter.

As for the Desmond Koh-trained Sun Power, the winner of the trial, he scored full marks.

His winning turn in an actual race could come sooner rather than later.

We reckon Oscar Chavez will fight hard to retain riding rights on this flashy looking fella, who showed grit and guts when beating Extra Win by a neck.

Sun Power arrived last December with a more-than-decent resume and a fine reputation.

As a three-year-old in Australia, he raced on city tracks like Caulfield, Flemington and Sandown.

In the process, he picked up four wins, three seconds and three thirds.

A month before being flown out here, Sun Power finished second - beaten by just a nose - in a Group 3, 1,800m race at Sandown.

Yes, he's the real thing. Just give him time to settle in and he'll be ready to rumble.