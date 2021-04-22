It's the mile for Charger

Charger is the only Saturday runner who galloped at Kranji yesterday morning. He clocked 38.1sec for 600m.

On a quiet morning, which is the norm when there is Saturday racing, Charger became the focus of attention when sent out for his preparatory gallop ahead of the Lion City Cup weekend.

He was also the only horse engaged on Saturday to have gone against the clock at Kranji yesterday morning.

Down to contest the final event on the 11-race card, Charger went about his work in businesslike fashion, running 600m in 38.1sec.

Constance Cheng of the Toasts Trust & J. Ho Stable would have been pleased with the final gallop.

After all, and while she has a host of "better" horses racing in her green, black and yellow silks - like Fame Star who will contest the Lion City Cup - Charger has been an honest type. As trainer Leslie Khoo will say, a pleasure to have in the yard.

Charger has won five races in a career which has spanned 43 outings - and he is still racing in great heart.

Indeed, his last-start effort was not too bad. In a hotly-contested Class 4 event, Charger finished fifth behind the exciting Irish import, Mystery Power.

Still an entire, he goes over the 1,600m on Saturday. It is something new, as Charger has attempted the mile only on one previous occasion.

That was an unplaced outing way back in 2018.

Perhaps, the longer trip is what he needs at this stage of his career. It is a bold move. Let us see how it all unfolds.