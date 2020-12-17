It's now or never for Castle Corner

RACE 1 (800M)

(2) CAPTAIN'S RUN eased in the betting when narrowly beaten on debut. This race suits.

(5) HEAVENS GIRL did not get away well last start. It could get close.

(4 ) GIN AND TONIC and (9) VENETA are interesting first-timers who could surprise.

RACE 2 (800M)

(3) IRFAANS BOY and (8) STARRYWINTERNIGHT are interesting first-timers who could take the top prizes.

(9) ARCTIC SKYLINE and (7) STAR OF THE WEST were not disgraced on debut.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(15) VICTOR LAZLO should make his presence felt if he manages to jump on terms.

(6) GENIE did well in his first run as a gelding. Sports blinkers now. He should be right there.

(11) PARALLAX found support on debut and was not disgraced. Should improve.

(4) GRAZINGINTHEGRASS found problems last time. Expect vast improvement.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(5) CASTLE CORNER has been runner-up in his last five starts. This field is not overly strong. It is now or never.

(10) PAMUSHANA'S PRIDE and (11) WHITE FANG are two runners looking to improve on their previous runs.

(1) RED BISHOP, (2) BALL ROLLING, (3) ROYAL SIEGE and (6) MISTER BLUE SKY are looking for minor money.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

(4) BOLD FORTUNE and (7) IDEAL JET are talented three-year-olds who look capable of beating the older runners.

(2) LEAGUE OF HER OWN tries a marathon distance and could get into the mix.

(3) SMILEY RIVER usually gives a bit at the start but stays well. Could pull it off if ridden quietly.

(8) THE SASH has a place chance.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(4) NINA AMELIA and (6) BIG CITY GIRL have been running good races. Will be at the business-end of things.

(5) CLOCK STOPPER improved last time. Could take a chunk of the stake money.

(1) RAPID FIRE will dispose of this field if he can produce his best.

(10) ALLEZ LES BLEU runs well fresh. Can consider.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(2) TROPIC SUN was out of action for nearly a year but showed a clean pair of heels in her comeback. She looks destined for bigger races.

(1) GREENS is no slouch. Will be involved at the business-end of this sprint.

(9) FROMHERETOETERNITY needed her last run. Could get into the reckoning.

(4) LAETITIA'S ANGEL is holding form. She has ability and will make her presence felt.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(5) RISE AS ONE was narrowly beaten over this course and distance. Could make amends. However, this is a tough race to end the night and you should proceed with caution.

(7) FOREVER LIGHT is holding form. His second win will not be long in coming.

(13) SWISS BANK never travelled well against stronger last time but could get back on track.

(11) SHORTSTOP can never be ignored for some money.

Many others are looking for minor stake cheques.