It’s Prosperous Return

The aptly named Prosperous Return was third-time lucky on Sunday, scoring easily in the $70,000 Kranji Stakes C event over 1,600m following a break.

After his three-month spell, the Tivic Stable-owned hat-trick winner tried hard. But he was second in the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint over 1,200m and fourth in the Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic over 1,400m.

Both races were won by his Michael Clements-trained stablemates Tiger Roar and Starlight respectively.

Tiger Road ran as the $10 favourite on Sunday but could finish only fifth, while Starlight, the joint-$22 second favourite with Prosperous Return, faded away to eighth in the field of 11.

Although it was his first assignment over 1,600m, Prosperous Return showed the benefit of his two comeback runs to produce a strong run in the straight to win by 11/2 lengths in 1min 36.48sec on the Short Course A.

Second was the Daniel Meagher-trained outsider Rambo. Third, a 3/4 length away, was the Hideyuki Takaoka-trained Wind Trail.

Clements had all along reckoned that Prosperous Return could handle 1,600m, the distance of his charge’s next goal ahead – the Group 1 Raffles Cup on Sept 18.

“Today, Prosperous Return settled better. I always knew he would get the trip when we pushed him to the mile,” he said.

“He was certainly very good today and is a promising horse going forward. On that win, he’s likely to get enough points to get into the Raffles Cup.

“I think Tiger Roar is getting too relaxed. Yes, it’s his style of racing, but it might be time to look at giving him a headgear like winkers at his next start.

“He still quickened at the end, but he relaxed too much, and found it hard to make ground as he usually does.

“As for Starlight, it’s back to the drawing board as he was too keen early on with the blinkers on. I think, in hindsight, we went to the mile too soon for him.

“I’ll probably have to back him down as he matures further. He’s a work in motion, and as he gets older he will settle down better.

“He won’t be running in the Raffles Cup, but we’ll give him more time as he’s definitely got the ability.”

Ridden by Vlad Duric, his partner at his three-year-old campaign, Prosperous Return enjoyed a smooth run behind the speed after jumping from Gate 1.

When Duric shifted him off the rails at the 500m mark to go after the leaders, it was soon evident the swagger of old was back.

In one fell swoop, Prosperous Return circled the field to hit the front. Rambo did try to muster a counterattack but had to settle for the runner-up spot.

Duric, who was returning from a two-day suspension for careless riding, was registering his first win since Sun Rectitude on Aug 1 to reach winner No. 28, five behind Danny Beasley, who enjoyed a double through Lim’s Lightning and Real Efecto.

In seven starts, Prosperous Return has now recorded four wins and one second for stakes money that has exceeded the $120,000 mark.