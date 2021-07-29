It’s sure looking good for Sure Will Do

Sure Will Do romping home in one of his four wins. He looks set to return to the winning list on Sunday.

After landing the plum of the meeting with Hard Too Think in the Singapore Derby last Sunday, trainer Stephen Gray is looking to extend his good fortune into the weekend.

In preparation for his foray into Sunday's Class 3 sprint in which Sure Will Do looks to have an outstanding chance, his galloper was out on the training track yesterday morning.

Gray, who would have been watching from the stands, would have liked what he had seen.

After all, Sure Will Do didn't put a hoof wrong.

Hardly extended by Derby-winning Marc Lerner, the son of Per Incanto still managed to look like a million bucks when running 600m in 39.9sec.

Owned by Singapore racing's long-time supporters, Elaine Chen Stable, Sure Will Do sure won't have to do too much to finish among the top three in the 1,200m race.

Last time out, he was biting off more than he could chew in the Group 1 Lion City Cup which went to the Daniel Meaher-trained Lim's Lightning.

Aside from competing against the big boys in that showcase event, Sure Will Do was obliged to race wide for most of the trip with Oscar Chavez astride.

If not for that, he could have finished higher up the board.

Come Sunday, he will be back among his own and that should make the difference.

He will be reunited with champion apprentice jockey Simon Kok, who was aboard in all his four wins.

Sure, it's his first attempt in a Class 3 race but he is up to the task.

When scoring in early April, just before the Lion City Cup, he blasted his Class 4 rivals to smithereens, winning that 1,200m race by almost two lengths with 57.5kg.

That was on the Polytrack. So, the question: On Sunday, he races on turf. Should the underfoot conditions be a concern?

Not really. After all, Sure Will Do's first two victories were on the grass.

What about the fact that he hasn't raced for three months?

It shouldn't be a problem, as it was only last week that he did a sparkling gallop when winning his 1,000m trial in an impressive 59.35sec.

It "sure will do" for a race like the one at 5pm on Sunday.

Another one who has been burning up the track at the trials and now at trackwork is Grand Koonta.

Down to contest Sunday's main event - the $100,000 Kranji Stakes A - he stretched out effortlessly in a training gallop over 600m, scurrying over the trip in 36.9sec.

Like Sure Will Do, Grand Koonta was hugely impressive at the trials just a week ago.

That day, with Vlad Duric up, the six-year-old bullied his rivals to win by five lengths.

His trainer, James Peters, would have liked what he had seen. Coupled with that fine workout yesterday, he will be brimming with confidence when his charge trots to the start in Race 7.

It was after Tuesday's workouts that we steered you in the direction of the Donna Logan pair of Minister and Makkem Lad. That was after they turned in impeccable gallops.

Well, add Grand Koonta to the list and make that your trifecta.