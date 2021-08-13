It's time for Ciollum's Delight

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(5) GRAYSWOOD PINK showed enough promise during her two-year-old campaign to suggest she could be winning soon. The return to this trip may stand her in good stead.

(1) WIFE OF WINDSOR ran well on her comeback after a rest. She ought to have tightened up, so should have more to offer.

The well-bred Silvano newcomers (9) LA FOLIE DOUCE and (10) NASIRIYAH have garnered encouraging comments from the Justin Snaith stable. It would not come as a surprise were they to attract support.

First-timers (11) RHYTHM OF THE RAIN and (8) HELENCANUCOPE are also worth a market check.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(14) VOLDEMORT and (6) DOUBLE SUPERLATIVE made eye-catching debuts after slow starts. They would have come on appreciably, so could fight it out.

(1) CHARLIE SQUADRON and (2) BLUFF ON BLUFF hinted at ability during their two-year-old careers. With improvement, they could make their presence felt.

(7) EXCEED EXPECTATION made marked improvement over a similar trip after being gelded. He will have a role to play if building on that.

Newcomer (11) NAVY STRENGTH is bred in the purple. The three-year-old bay colt by Dynasty out of Spring Lilac is likely to have a bright future.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(5) AENEAS made good improvement when returning from a rest to finish fourth over this trip behind a highly regarded sort last time. The one to note with improvement.

(1) FULL HOUSE and (2) DEBONAIR have improved racing around the turn and are on the up. They` should make their presence felt.

Another big threat could be (8) SENSO UNICO, who caught the eye on debut when staying on well in a race against winners over a shorter trip. That experience and the step-up to this trip should stand him in good stead.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(7) SKY GOD remains consistent, albeit costly to follow, and deserves to open his account. He finished a close-up third over this trip last time and needs only overcome the widest draw to shed his maiden tag.

(1) PIKETBERG ALLEY just missed over this track and trip with blinkers last time. He is likely to pose the biggest threat he can reproduce that run.

(9) SAGE KING made a pleasing debut over an inadequate trip and will come on for the run.

(6) OCEAN WARRIOR has scope and could also improve to stake a claim.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(5) YOU KNOW WHO was returning from a rest and a gelding operation last time, when touched off only by a highly regarded stablemate, to whom he was conceding 3kg. He will improve further, so is likely to fight out the finish.

His well-related stablemate (4) NIGHT RULER shed his maiden tag last start and could have more to offer stepping up in trip.

(3) DOLLAR BRAND is consistent at this level. He is not conceding too much weight to those less-exposed younger rivals, so could get the better of them.

(7) SECRET GLIDER, (2) BEY SUYAY and (1) DESTIN have earning potential.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(6) CIOLLUM'S DELIGHT won a similar contest over the track and trip last start. She could defy a two-point penalty with her peak form.

(3) GILLIAN ANNE followed Ciollum's Delight home in her first attempt over this trip. She should pose a threat with 1/2kg better terms.

(7) CHILLY WINTER and (8) NOOSA PRINCESS are closely matched on that form. They are capable of making their presence felt, too, on revised terms.

(1) OHWHATANIGHT and (2) ON CAPTAIN'S SIDE have run well in stronger races, so also warrant respect in this grade despite their big weights.

RACE 7 (1,950M)

(2) SALVATOR MUNDI might have beaten only one rival home on his comeback, but he finished just 3¼ lengths behind the winner over a trip thought to be short of his best. He would have tightened up and prove hard to beat over a distance which is more to his liking.

(3) DUBAI LIGHTS found the trip of the 2,400m Winter Derby in soft going too far last time, but should fare better at this level over a distance also expected to be more to his liking.

The consistent (5) KAPTEIN gets weight from both, so is likely to pose a threat.

(4) SAVANNAH BUDDY and (6) MASTER OF POWER are next best.