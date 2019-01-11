It's time for D'Arrivee to get the prize

RACE 1 (1,160M)

(9) CAPTAIN'S ALPHA needed his last outing and will come on heaps.

(2) SUMMER HOUSE is running close up and should again get into the money.

(6) TINTAGEL has run well after a rest and should be thereabouts.

(16) UNDISCOVERED GEM is back over a sprint and must be considered.

(4) PALACE ASSEMBLY should do better.

Watch the newcomers, especially (15) SACRED CASTLE.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(3) HALLELUJAH is the only runner with form and can only improve with that experience. The betting should provide the best guide to the chances of the newcomers.

Pay careful attention to filly (7) IBRA, who gets a sex allowance and has top jockey Anton Marcus aboard.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(3) GOLD LIGHTNING will be having his peak run and should be right.

Stable companion (4) FLATTLEY ran below best last time out but could get into the mix.

The filly (13) NOBLE PRINCESS has proven costly to follow but has 3kg pull on the males and could get it right.

Look for improvement from (8) DUKE OF SWING over the extra trip.

(5) COLONEL CARAMEL and (9) HOMOUR ME could make the frame.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(3) SANTA CLARA was an exciting two-year-old and has subsequently confirmed that promise this season. She was not disgraced in finishing fifth in the Grade 1 Fillies Guineas over the course and distance, and she could be well treated off this rating on her handicap debut.

(2) INTOTHELIMELIGHT could pose the biggest threat.

Last-start winner (5) GLAMOROUS LIFE has claims, too.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) DESERT RHYTHM was not striding out last time out and, if ready, should make her presence felt.

(2) BEING FABULOUS is a strong front-runner and, if races ahead, could keep.

(4) FLYING FABLE is on the up and must be respected.

(5) TAMARINA and (6) HIGH SEAS BEAUTY come fresh off victories and could follow up.

(3) GUNS AND ROSES could trouble them if back to best.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(2) CAPTAIN CARLOS and (1) BRAVE TIGER have been thereabouts in recent outings and, with improvement, should be competitive again.

(3) GALLAGHER seldom finishes far off and could get a look in, too.

(8) MIO VITO is open to improvement too after being gelded.

(10) TUSCAN KISS and (7) KINGSMAN as well (6)DESTRUCTION BOY could show more with experience.

Watch the betting on first-timer (9) MIRACULOUSLY OURS.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) HERO'S HONOUR is well in. He needed his last run and should be right at the finish.

(5) ZILLZAAL is coming along fast and will be tested .

(3) APPROACH CONTROL wasn't disgraced last time out and could get into the mix.

(2) ZODIAC RULER comes off a lengthy lay-off and should need the run.

(6) ARMSTRONG has scope for improvement.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(1) HURRICANE SILVA has finished close-up in recent sprints and could be looking for this trip now.

(3) CRUSADE'S PROMISE is closely matched with that rival but would need to improve over the extra trip to turn the tables.

(2) LOUISA MAY caught the eye last time out and could have their measure if improving.

(10) PETITE BIJOU also has more to offer.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(7) D'ARRIVEE is holding form and rates as the one to beat.

(11) DHABYAAN has come well as a gelding and, even though 1.5kg worse than (10) NORLAND for a neck, could confirm.

(6) SHOGUN is never far off and could get into the mix.

(1) KINGS ARCHER could take home another cheque.

(4) THE ROCKETMAN is better than recent form.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

(3) NORTHERN SPY has shown useful ability and should not be a maiden for long.

(4) DUBULA should also be competitive if bouncing back from a disappointing last run when he had excuses.

(12) VAR EXPRESS was in need of his debut and is likely to have come on appreciably from that run.

RACE 11 (1,160M)

(1) MIGHTY HIGH and (4) ALL AT ONCE renew rivalry. The latter won the battle by 0.75 lengths and could confirm at the same weights. The battle for the placings looks wide open.

Stable companions (2) FIRDOAS and (9) BLONDE VISION could get into the mix.

(8) THREE STARS and stablemate (3) CORDILLERA are not out of contention.

(5) MAZARI could earn a cheque being fresh.

RACE 12 (1,800M)

(1) WOODSTOCK FAIRY has found form and consistency at this level and, in current shape, should go close despite a wide draw.

(2) PERFECT AIR and (3) NASTERGAL are closely matched on recent form and should be competitive, though preference is for the younger latter.

(10) JETORIO is held by those rivals, as well as (4) SECRET DEPTHS and (6) HEAVEN'S EMBRACE, but could get closer on these terms.

RACE 13 (1,000M)

(8) ORAVAR claims 4kg and receives chunks of weight all round. With blinkers back on should, he can show them a clean pair of heels.

(5) GREAT SHAKA has a good record this distance but gives Oravar 8kg.

(2) DONNY G is on more favourable terms with Great Shaka and needs to be considered.

(9) PURPLE DIAMOND won his only try on this course and distance.

RACE 14 (1,800M)

(10) PALO ALTO and (9) GIMMIE A COHIBA ran well recently but have more to do in this line-up.

(3) ROOM AT THE TOP and (6) ALDATO are also closely matched and capable of playing a role in the outcome.

(4) IN THE JUNGLE is seldom far off and should be competitive once more.

Last-start maiden winners (1) ELUSIVE VICTOR, (2) ST VLADIMIR and (5) SPIRIT OF SONG all have more to offer so are likely to feature.