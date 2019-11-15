It's time to Turn It Up Harvey

Aldo Domeyer, rider of Turn It Up Harvey in Race 6.

RACE 1 (800M)

(6) MIRACLE FLIGHT looks the right one. Bet with confidence. Should win this.

(5) FLAMING WINTER and (3) DANCEINDAMOONLIGHT could be up there calling the shots.

(9) WITH OUR BLESSING could prove best of the Ashley Fortune foursome.

RACE 2 (800M)

(5) GARDEN PARTY is in form and could be the way to go.

(8) SUPREME ELEVATION could find speed from the dam side.

(2) BRITISH REBEL and (10) VALYRIAN KING could feature.

(9) THE EIGHTH LORD comes from the "juvenile"' star stable. Respect.

RACE 3 (1,160M)

(20) WILD N GREY and (8) ATIAAF weren't without support on their debuts. They are drawn on opposite sides. Watch the money trail.

(14) KAY TEE PERRY is rumoured to be smart. Bears watching.

(1) SAMOA ran on smartly last time.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(5) ACADEMIC GOLD and (6) AMERICAN PRAYER are likely to improve after a recent meeting and there shouldn't be much between the pair.

(10) SING OUT LOUD is a newcomer who must be respected.

(11) TWO FOR TEA started a short-priced favourite on debut, so must have ability and could play a role.

RACE 5 (1,160M)

(1) BATTLEOFTRAFALGAR is well above average. He has been off the track for a while but could make up lost capital.

(2) DOUBLETHINK has been knocking and if blinkers have no adverse effect could get into the action.

(14) DUCHESS OF WINDSOR and (17) HOT GOSSIP did well on their debuts and should improve.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) TURN IT UP HARVEY has filled the runner-up berth twice this term behind two smart prospects, so wouldn't be winning out of turn.

(6) NAUGHTY BOY could pose a threat if building on an improved last start. But riding arrangements suggest recently gelded stable companion (8) TILLIEANGUS is the pick from the Snaith yard.

(9) WARRIOR BLING is well bred and ready for the task ahead. Watch the betting.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(1) JOY MAISHA is going the right way and will be competitive if making further progress.

(9) ISLE OF WIGHT showed signs of inexperience on debut but would have come on since and can make her presence felt.

(3) REEF KNOT and (4) POSSIBILITY can get a look in if building on improved recent efforts.

(7) CAPE TO RIO can go into those novelties.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(10) WHAT A JOKER and (11) JACKMAN look the obvious picks. They have both drawn well but the former is best suited to this distance.

(9) SWEET TRIAL is running well but drawn wide out which could be costly.

(5) HARTLEYFOUR is a live runner whose chances will be enhanced in softer conditions.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

(6) BELLINGHAM BAY, (4) DRAGON POWER, (5) CONSTABLE and (3) APOLLO ACE were separated by a narrow margin in the Golden Tractor. There's little to choose between that quartet on these terms.

(1) DRIVING MISS DAISY has ability but is probably better over further, while highly regarded (2) GENERAL FRANCO reverts to the trip of his debut success and may be worth another chance.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

(5) SEVEN SEAS wasn't disgraced in her post-maiden when finding obstacles and, despite a wide draw, could get into the action.

(6) STARLIGHTTEMPTRESS is going to get into a good position early and could go on.

(9) KIRKCONNEL LASS has a wide draw but can never be ignored for money.

(2) FORTUNA DORO could turn it around with (3) COMET CRYSTAL on the draws.

RACE 11 (1,800M)

(1) DYNASTIC LIGHT and (7) FYNBOS are both well-bred maiden winners. They have retained that form and could dominate the finish.

(5) HONEY PIE has solid post-maiden form and should have a role to play once more.

(2) RILLE was backed to win a stronger contest over further last time, but lacked extra late so could have more to offer over this trip.

RACE 12 (1,160M)

(3) BOCKSCAR appears a difficult ride but blinkers could find him handier than usual.

If covered early (6) THE SANDS will be running on smartly.

(5) ICE EATER is bang in form. He should be in front going for the line and could complete a hat-trick.

(4) BARON RODNEY has matured nicely and could get into the action.

RACE 13 (1,600M)

(6) LARENTINA ran on well in a 1,400m Group Two last time and should have more to offer going this trip.

(4) SLEEPING SINGLE and consistent (7) SECRET DEPTHS have a score to settle. They're closely matched on form and there is little between them on these terms. Both will be competitive, so too should (8) WATER SPIRIT, who wasn't far off that pair over this trip two starts ago.

RACE 14 (1,800M)

(11) HELLOFARIDE won well when tried over a mile on his 2nd start and the extra will suit.

(7) AT HAND is running well and the little extra should not matter.

(4) CHEVRON needed his last run and will come on. He should hold (6) CORRIDO (usually gives start) on that.

RACE 15 (1,400M)

(6) BAYBERRY has been rested since shedding his maiden tag but ought to have improved during his layoff.

Jockey Corne Orffer rode (7) COUNT JACK to victory last time but now rides (2) PARTERRE (needed last run), which suggests the latter is preferred .

(11) ASHBURY PARK wears blinkers for this and must be respected.