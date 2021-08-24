J See’s inquiry adjourned, S John suspended

Jockey Joseph See was hauled up by the stewards over his riding of Smoke And Mirrors in Race 8 at Kranji on Sunday.

After taking evidence from him and Jason Ong, the trainer of the horse, See pleaded not guilty to failing to take all reasonable and permissible measures throughout the race to ensure that his horse was given full opportunity of winning or of obtaining the best possible placing.

The particulars are:

From the 500m mark until the 400m mark, he failed to shift outwards onto the back of Big Day to afford himself the best opportunity to obtain clear running, when it was reasonable and permissible for him to do so;

From the 400m mark until approaching the 200m mark, he failed to shift outwards from behind Big Day into clear running, when it was reasonable and permissible to do so; and

From the 400m mark until the winning post, he failed to ride his mount with sufficient vigour and determination and, on several occasions, feigned the use of the whip, not making contact with the horse.

See sought and was granted an adjournment to allow him to prepare further submissions.

The inquiry will resume at a date to be fixed.

Meanwhile, jockey John Sundradas has been suspended for three Singapore race days for careless riding on Strong N Best in Race 10.

He pleaded guilty to directing his mount outwards, when insufficiently clear of Sabah Star, who checked.

His suspension dates will be from Aug 30 to Sept 18.