Jerlyn breaks the jynx

Axel (right) fending off Spirit Of Big Bang to give new rookie Jerlyn Seow her first career winner.

First-season apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow is all smiles after landing her first winner with Axel.

After 11 frustrating seconds in her first four months of riding, new apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow Poh Hui has finally got the monkey off her back.

It was thanks to Axel, her 71st ride, in Saturday's $70,000 Class 3 race over the Polytrack 1,600m. Trained by her master, trainer Mark Walker who had a five-timer, Axel was well supported. He paid $30 for a win.

Carrying only 49kg after Seow's 4kg claim, Axel bounced to the lead.

French jockey Louis-Philippe Beuzelin brought the Michael Clements-trained last-start winner Spirit Of Big Bang with a big run, but Seow managed to hang on by half a length.

Axel clocked 1min 37.52sec.

For a moment, Seow thought she would have to playing second fiddle yet again but she got what she richly deserves.

"I'm very excited and very happy I've finally ridden my first winner," said the 27-year-old Singaporean, who does not hail from a racing family but chanced upon horse racing through a local television movie.

"It's been frustrating to get so many seconds - 11. But I never gave up. I was never discouraged, even if sometimes, I do get scared, but I just keep learning as much as I can."

She thanked the many jockeys for their advice. She added that former multiple champion jockey and trainer Saimee Jumaat, who is now a senior track rider at Walker's yard, Singapore Turf Club riding master Damien Kinninmont and Walker's former assistant trainer, Gus Clutterbuck, also helped her.

She was also thankful for the support she has received.

"Thank you to my boss for the opportunities and for not giving up on me, and also the other trainers for giving me the experience," she said.