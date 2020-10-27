John and Munger suspended, Merwe withdraws appeal, no action on Tan

Jockeys John Sundradas and Ryan Munger have been suspended for careless riding at Sunday's Kranji meeting.

John was suspended three Singapore race days for two offences over his riding of Dragon Duke in Race 5.

He received two race days for making insufficient effort to prevent his mount from shifting outwards near the 300m mark. He was then not clear of So You Too, who had to check and was carried wider.

As John has been engaged to ride this Saturday, his suspension will be from Nov 1 to Nov 15.

He received another race day, which will run consecutively from Nov 16 to Nov 21, for permitting his mount to shift outwards approaching the 100m mark, while riding it along with his whip.

He was insufficiently clear of So You Too, resulting in that horse being checked.

Munger was suspended for one race day over his handling of Fast And Fearless in Race 11.

He pleaded guilty to a charge that passing the 300m mark, he directed his mount outwards, when insufficiently clear of Water Rocket.

Water Rocket had to steady and lost his rightful running.

Munger will also be riding on Saturday. His suspension will be from Nov 1 to Nov 7.

Munger and John were informed of their right of appeal.

Jockey Juan Paul van der Merwe has withdrawn his appeal against the decision of the panel of stewards and the penalty imposed on him for careless riding on Star Fiftytwo in Race 1 on Oct 17.

This came after his application for a stay of sentence was denied.

His one-day suspension covers this Saturday's meeting.

The stewards, after considering all the evidence,elected not to proceed with a charge on apprentice jockey Tan Zhi Xian over his handling of El Chapo in Race 7 on Oct 17.

They felt that, given the specific instructions issued and the rider's level of experience, his option to shift inwards after straightening was not blameworthy to the point of warranting a charge against him.

However, he was advised that he must ride all his mounts so as to leave no room for query.