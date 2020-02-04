John, Munger, Shafrizal and Hakim suspended for careless riding

Four riders have been suspended for careless riding at Saturday's Kranji meeting.

They are jockeys S John, Ryan Munger and apprentices S Shafrizal and K Hakim.

John, the rider of Sky Eye in Race 2, pleaded guilty to careless riding in that near the 550m mark, he permitted his mount to improve to a point where he got onto the heels of War Pride.

As a result, he permitted Sky Eye to shift outwards, when not clear of Shanti. This resulted in that horse being checked and taken outwards into the rightful running of Lim's Spin, who also had to be checked.

As John has been engaged to ride on Friday and Sunday, his suspension will be from Feb 10 to Feb 28, covering four Singapore race days.

In the same race, Shafrizal permitted his mount, Declare War, to shift inwards near the 1,150m mark, when not clear of Boom Almighty. This resulted in that horse having to be checked.

Shafrizal has been engaged to ride on Friday, so his suspension will be from Feb 8 to Feb 21. This covers four Singapore race days.

Munger pleaded guilty to a charge of careless riding on Broadway Success in Race 10.

Near the 700m mark, he permitted his mount to shift inwards to a point where he left insufficient racing room for the runners to his inside.

As a result, High Limit had to be checked and Billy Mojo was tightened for room.

Munger is riding on Friday and Sunday. His three-day suspension will be from Feb 10 to Feb 21.

Hakim was suspended for three Singapore race days - Feb 2 to Feb 14 - over his handling of Bright Sun in Race 7.

Near the 1,000m mark, he allowed Bright Sun to shift inwards, when not fully clear of Bright Almighty, who had to be checked and shifted outwards, making heavy contact with Bionics.

In addition, Hakim was fined $1,000 for not riding his mount to the line. He had stopped riding about one stride from the winning post.

Jockey Marc Lerner was issued with a careless riding charge in Race 3, in that near the 1,400m mark, he permitted his mount Hero In The Wind to shift inwards. He was then insufficiently clear of Titanium Force, which resulted in that horse being checked and shifted inwards into the rightful running of Victory Joy, who had to be checked.

After taking further submissions from Lerner, in defence of the charge, the stewards accepted that the racing manners of Hero In The Wind contributed to the incident to such a degree that they felt that the charge could not be sustained and therefore withdrew the charge.