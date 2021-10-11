John, Shafrizal, Shafiq suspended

Jockey John Sundradas has been suspended for three Singapore race days over his handling of Strong N Best, the first of his two winners on Saturday.

He pleaded guilty to careless riding in that near the 250m mark in Race 9, he made insufficient effort to prevent his mount from shifting inwards, when not clear of Caribbean Lady, who was checked.

As he has been engaged to ride this Saturday, his suspension will be from Oct 17 to Nov 6.

Two other jockeys were also suspended for the same offence.

Shafrizal Saleh will be out of action for two Singapore race days over his handling of Kassab in the last race.

Passing the 900m mark, he permitted his mount to shift inwards, when insufficiently clear of Sing Our Song, who was checked.

Shafrizal has also been engaged to ride this Saturday, so his suspension will be from Oct 17 to Oct 30.

Shafiq pleaded guilty to careless riding on Golden Dash in Race 4.

Approaching the 1,000m mark, he made insufficient effort to prevent his mount from shifting inwards, when not clear of Silent Force. This caused that horse to be carried inwards across the running of Super Incredible, who was checked.

Shafiq is also riding this Saturday. His one-day suspension will be from Oct 17 to Oct 23.