John suspended 3 S'pore race days

Jockey S John has been suspended for three Singapore race days over his handling of My Boss in Race 9 on Sunday.

He pleaded guilty to careless riding in that, near the 100m mark, he permitted his mount to shift outwards several horses while riding it along. This was when he was insufficiently clear of Atlantean, resulting in that horse having to be checked.

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards took into account John's record, guilty plea, the degree of interference and carelessness.

John will be out of action until Sept 20.

Jockey CS Chin was fined $1,000 for returning to scale in excess of 1kg over his declared weight, after finishing eighth on Tingle Marc in Race 2 on Sunday.

When considering the penalty, the stewards took into account the nature of the charge, guilty plea and Chin's record.

Both Chin and John were advised of their right of appeal.