Johnny Black will run a big race

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(7) POINT OF SALE was a costly flop last time. She is back to the sprint trip and can win.

(8) TALIA AL GHUL has been sprinting well.

(5) KATIE'S TREASURE may have a bit to make up on (7) POINT OF SALE but she too can make the required improvement.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(4) DOUBLETHINK has decent form and if getting it will be the one to beat.

If (1) ANGELICO's last run over the trip is good enough to see him go close regardless.

(9) LIVERPOOL CHAMP was a well-beaten third but he has big scope for improvement.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(10) ARIZONA SILK has a good feature run in the bank and could be hard to beat. Needs to improve a little on his last run but blinkers have been added.

(1) STOLEN PARADISE is an older horse that may be improving only now.

(11) ICLOUD brings Cape form into it.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(1) JOHNNY BLACK made a fair local debut over this track and trip and is set to run a big race.

(6) BLAZE OF SILK was just behind him and is better off at the weights, so could make a race of it.

(2) GREAT STOHVANEN won a nice race over this track and trip last time and has a 4kg claimer.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(10) NAZARETH has been improving and looks to be well placed in this. She can open her account.

(1) HOPE FOR MILLIONS found form last time and it was a good run back on the turf. She must improve on her only previous run here.

(2) LITTLE SPARROW may be maturing now.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(4) TRIPPLE Z was a good winner here a few runs back and showed his class last time, so is back to take his chances in a handicap this time.

(7) MARCH PREVIEW produces a cracker now and then and can boast wins on Poly and turf.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(8) ULTRA MAGNUS has his first run after rest and he can only improve but has a standside draw this time.

(1) BIG BLUE MARBLE was an empathic winner and that was his first run over the longer 1,200m.

(5) MARCHETTO has shown class and could be fresh enough after a break.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(2) STRAWBERRY WINE is back on turf but, more importantly, drops in class and has a 4kg claim.

(5) MARSANNE goes for a hat-trick and the drop in trip may do the trick for her.

(3) AFRICAN ANGEL's last run is best ignored. She impressed here earlier.

RACE 9 (1,750M)

(1) BEFORE NOON was most impressive over a bit further last time. He can follow up.

(4) VIENTO is better off at the weights after running second best behind him.