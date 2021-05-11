Racing

John's appeal dismissed

May 11, 2021 06:00 am

Jockey John Sundradas, who is serving a two-day suspension for careless riding, will be out of action for another two months until July 15.

This follows his appeal against the decision of the stewards and the three-month suspension imposed. He was found guilty for failing to ride Super Talent with sufficient vigour from the 600m mark until the winning post in Race 8 on Feb 7.

Last Friday, the stewards dismissed his appeal but reduced his suspension to two months.

Unconquered (No. 3, with Koh Teck Huat up) fending off the $13 favourite Strong N Best at Kranji on Sunday.
Racing

Trainer Khoo's faith in 'lucky' Koh pays off

Related Stories

Three suspended, two fined

Agrademarmalade looks good

‘Sun’ goes down to Ocean Crossing

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING