John's appeal dismissed
Jockey John Sundradas, who is serving a two-day suspension for careless riding, will be out of action for another two months until July 15.
This follows his appeal against the decision of the stewards and the three-month suspension imposed. He was found guilty for failing to ride Super Talent with sufficient vigour from the 600m mark until the winning post in Race 8 on Feb 7.
Last Friday, the stewards dismissed his appeal but reduced his suspension to two months.
