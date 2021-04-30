Join in to collect Captain's Ransom

RACE 1 (2,400M)

(11) RAISEAHALLELUJAH has stamina in his dam's bloodline, so the longer trip will be to his liking. He finished ahead of a subsequent winner last time and looks ready to win.

One of his biggest rivals, (7) COMMAND COUNCIL, has drawn better and is also knocking hard on the door. He could have won his only try over this track and trip were it not for a wide draw.

(3) CORAL COPY caught the eye in his testing penultimate start. If he repeats that performance, he could get it right.

(2) MOUNT ATHOS can make a race of it on his local debut.

RACE 2 (2,400M)

If (8) SAINT PHILIP can repeat his giant-slaying Highland Night Cup run, he can follow up. He had beaten some tough stayers in that race. A 4kg claim negates the hike in ratings and he has won on this track.

Seasoned campaigners (12) IN AURO and (15) DREAM DESTINY have their work cut out at the weights. In Auro was a resolute winner the last time over his preferred track and trip.

(4) SPRING FLING is trying the trip and takes a steep drop in class from his last race.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

Met hero (7) RAINBOW BRIDGE is the headline act. Like most prepping for bigger challenges, he races fresh. On ratings, should be hard to beat.

Half-brother and stablemate (8) GOLDEN DUCAT seems to need his first run after a rest. But he has beaten his more famous half-brother before.

(1) EDEN ROC, a Grade 2 winner over this track and trip, is in good form. He has the best draw.

Three-year-old (4) CATCH TWENTYTWO is an interesting runner. He has pushed superstar Malmoos and could be hard to catch.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

Superstar (3) CAPTAIN'S RANSOM, who conquered all before her in the Cape when at her peak, is in town to sample the local cuisine. She just needs to take to the Greyville track and she will be tough to beat.

(8) PRINCESS CALLA is next best on ratings. But this filly could be even better than that after a resounding win at Scottsville. She appears held by Captain's Ransom but will also be maturing to be a big threat.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) MK'S PRIDE beat the mighty four-year-old Got The Greenlight. If living up to his rating over the longer trip at Greyville, he could hold the aces again.

However, on a line through Catch Twentytwo, who has run a close second to Malmoos twice, MK's Pride could have his work cut out against the likes of (2) LINEBACKER, who was also closely beaten by Malmoos. Linebacker won the Grade 1 Cape Derby but was previously beaten by (7) RUSSIAN ROCK in the Grade 1 Cape Guineas.

The honours could also go to (8) KOMMETDIEDING, who schooled Russian Rock in a 1,200m race before the Cape Guineas.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(2) MOUNT LAUREL is capable of better. She needed her last run, which came after a layoff. This is a much better distance for her.

Stablemates (5) THIRD RUNWAY and (7) JASMINE are high-class fillies with champion riders up. Third Runway showed her best last time and should improve further. Jasmine raced in the feature races as a juvenile and was not disgraced. She has matured.

(1) TRICKSTER prefers this track and could show again.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(5) DRUNKEN SAILOR has met better, but it has been a while since he last won. He may have lost his confidence. A drop in class and a set of blinkers could assist.

(4) HIGH VELOCITY probably found his last race short and had a wide draw. Check for betting support.

(8) PRINCE OF TARANTO impressed in his third start. He could show more as he should still be on the up.

(10) CAVALIERI ran a fair race after a rest and a wide draw last time. The value proposition.

(11) ANTIGONUS caught the eye last time.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(5) GREENLIGHTTOHEAVEN is in cracking form, having been runner-up in his last two starts. He is the form choice.

(11) FLY THE COUP has run two good races consecutively and has room for improvement over the longer distance.

(12) CHATTERTONS KEEPER would be deserving after running a string of decent races but has drawn wide again.

(3) COUNT MARSH is honest and has drawn on the right side again.

(1) THE BAYOU is a strong finisher in good form. He has the best draw after a rest.