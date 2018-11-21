Jomo will get the job done

The Lee Freedman-trained Jomo making it a one-horse race in the Open Maiden event over the Polytrack 1,000m on his debut on Oct 19.

It's a big ask, but I think we can trust Jomo to get his hat-trick on Friday.

So far, so good. He's kept a perfect slate. Two runs, two wins. And both with plenty of authority.

He's also holding that winning form and, on the training track yesterday morning, he gave a demonstration of his prowess when he turned in an excellent gallop.

Ridden by Craig Grylls, who partnered him in that last win, Jomo breezed over the 600m in 36.6sec.

Back to that last win which was on Nov 4, that day Jomo toyed with his opposition.

Backed down to unbettable odds of $7, the four-year-old never gave his legion of fans any reason to sweat.

He was out of the gates cleanly and, by the time they made that sweeping turn on the far side, he was chugging along - seemingly without a care in the world.

He would continue on his merry way and, to put his rivals out of their misery, he quickly ran out a 2 ½ length winner.

It couldn't have been easier. Then again, actually it wasn't.

DEBUT WINNER

On debut in mid-October, the Lee Freedman-trained galloper was as dominant a winner as you would ever find.

Ridden that day by Daniel Moor, Jomo again took command at the jump-out and was never headed.

Indeed, he made every post a winning one and, if jockey Moor had sneaked a glance under his shoulder when they were 300m out, all he would have seen was panic on the faces of the chasing pack.

He eventually cantered in to win by almost five lengths.

Right now, Jomo is in terrific form and, come what may, it'll pay to make him your banker on this standalone all-Polytrack meeting on Friday night.

Another one you might want to keep an eye on is Nationality.

Also from the Freedman barn but this one owned by the China Horse Club Stable, Nationality was all zip when running the 600m in a swift 33.7sec. Budding apprentice Iskandar Rosman was in the saddle.

Coming off a third in his debut in late September, Nationality began paying for his keep when winning at his second Kranji start.

That day, in a sprint over the flying 1,000m, the four-year-old took command on entering the straight and his victory was never in doubt.

He would eventually go to the line a two-length winner from Himalaya Dragon.

Punters liked what they saw and at his next start - which was also his last start - they backed him to the hilt.

Off he went as the $12 favourite. But sometimes even the best laid plans can go under.

And it happened that day. Nationality blew the start. He bounded in the air, landed awkwardly and that was the end of his race.

The hot favourite was a cold fish, finishing more than 10 lengths from the winner.

In his defence, the vets at the STC reported that he returned with wounds to his near-fore and near-hind legs.

Well, that seems to be a thing of the past and, on the strength of his gallop yesterday morning, we should get a good run from this well-bred son of Commands.