Jomo's ready to throw his weight

Jomo at his last win, a Class 3 Division 1 race over 1,400m on June 1 .

If there was anything to take home from the trials on Tuesday morning, it was the performance of Jomo.

Sent to the trials by the racing stewards after that poor showing at his last start where he exhibited signs of respiratory distress, Jomo wasn't in any kind of bother on Tuesday.

So, he didn't win the trial. Indeed, he only managed to finish third behind Sun Step and Marinaresco. But he was striding out really well throughout the 1,000m journey and was hardly blowing on pulling up.

Much loved because of his size, the big boy was given a quiet time by jockey Joseph Azzopardi who never asked for more than what was required.

So it was, the trial panned out with Sun Step and Marinaresco having a classic duel up front. Jomo was content to hold third.

The positions remained unchanged and when the battle for honours began in earnest at the 100m mark, Jomo was going better than the two who beat him. In the end, just a nose and a shorthead separated the top three. Ridden by Tengku Rehaizat, the winner Sun Step clocked a leisurely 61.59sec.

Jomo, who went into the trial with a tongue tie and a crossover noseband, has been a prolific earner for the Upper Racing Stable.

Opening his Kranji campaign in October last year, he quickly put a hat-trick on the board. It is always worth remembering that he took those three races while averaging a hefty 632kg in bodyweight.

Only the rhino at the Mandai Zoo is heavier.

He would go on to make the board in his next four starts before beating a talented Class 3 field on June 1.

Then came that respiratory setback and it was back to the drawing board.

We reckon, right now, all's well with Jomo and, if back to his usual self, must surely be with a punt at his next start.

As for trial winner, Sun Step, he too looks like he's good to go.

Trainer Desmond Koh, who broke a frustratingly-long lean spell with a double on Aug 16, has got this newcomer ticking and a winning debut isn't in the realm of fantasy.

Another one who caught the eye was Golden Years. He showed fluent finishing when taking fourth spot in the final trial of the morning.

Ridden by the champion Vlad Duric, Golden Years looked to be in a coma for the first 700m of the trial. Indeed, he was last of the seven runners at the 600m mark. But he had possession of that spot right on the rails which ensured he would get the shortest route home.

Close to home and Duric shook him out of his slumber. Golden Years was soon wide awake. Taking off, he cut a path through the backmarkers and was soon on the withers of Siam Royal Orchid, Basilisk and Dominic.

But the finish came up too soon and the front three were home and hosed.

Still, Michael Clements would have been pleased with how his charge came home.

Golden Years has had an extended break of six months since winning at his last start.

He does seem to race best when fresh so have him on your radar when he next goes to the races.